Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White Supremacists

It would be hilarious if, after all their whining about the South African migrants welcomed by the Trump administration that media -- including MSNBC -- get slapped with defamation lawsuits for attacking these families who followed the law and came to America legally.

Advertisement

We get why the Left is melting down: they showed up smiling, waving American flags.

Which is why MSNBC is smearing them:

MSNBC claims South African asylum seekers are “descendants of white supremacists”



pic.twitter.com/rFyb9xPfMN — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) May 13, 2025

That's a very charged claim backed up with ZERO evidence save the color of their skin.

On MSDNC brain, removing individuals who illegally entered America last year is evil...but let's go ahead and assign blood guilt to the Boers who arrived in Africa over 370 years ago!



Pretty clear what's going on here. pic.twitter.com/7D0aaAWhrW — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) May 13, 2025

The Left will say Americans who have been here for 200 years are just colonizers who stole this land from the Indians. Then they'll say the Boers, who have been in Africa for twice that time, don't belong there, either.

It's almost like they have no operating standard besides: hate White people and ORANGE MAN BAD!

MSNBC is trash media. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 13, 2025

In a dumpster full of trash media.

She had no problem working for George W. Bush when he traveled to South Africa. I wonder how many of her wealthy ancestors in England were slave owners. pic.twitter.com/dtQt3glQnt — Saint James Hartline (@JamesHartline) May 13, 2025

Wouldn't it be fun to dig into her Ancestry.com account?

Trump has broken these people. They have lost their minds. They would rather have gang members raping and killing Americans than accept a refugee that will integrate into our society. — Boo (@LizzyGibson33) May 13, 2025

Yes. Trump has damaged them beyond all salvation.

So basically @MSNBC is all “the sins of the father” regarding the white SA refugees, but totes cool with the leaders of genocides like that Rwandan dude, and a hella bunch of the Somalis. And many many more — jaeger71 (@jaeger71) May 13, 2025

Heck, they're fine with actual criminals who rape, murder, and harm Americans.

So by that thinking, we shouldn't allow any black people from Africa in because their ancestors took slaves and sold them to Europeans. — Cliff (@MadMadViking) May 13, 2025

They never think their arguments through.

It's all reactionary.

Thought 23 and Me went BK.

And how did they get results so fast? https://t.co/sX02eAvwkt — GT Ultra-Covfefe 🍊 (@UAS4450) May 13, 2025

They have no evidence. Just their racist speculation.

I was waiting to hear what the narrative would be.



To the parents of the hosts and executives of MSNBC

You should be ashamed of yourselves https://t.co/zdHWCIu7T4 — Notquiteright (@NQR2025) May 13, 2025

This won't work. Americans see right through the media's lies.

These people are being persecuted and they want to do the same here to them. This doesn’t get more disgusting or lower of MSM https://t.co/8W5oGmNdCV — Suzetta Anne (@suzettaanne) May 13, 2025

And now we understand clearly why the Left is so eager to take away our guns.

Are these people real life? https://t.co/jb308fIUU6 — Mike (@Fuctupmind) May 13, 2025

Advertisement

They're real, but they don't live in reality.

The lib meltdown over the arrival of merely 59 white refugees from South Africa is wild. They are now using the bully pulpit of the national press to berate and dehumanize these families because of their skin color. Truly evil and psychotic behavior by the media here. https://t.co/7CA1TKhmF8 — Vagrant of Rhodes 🗡️🕯️ (@vagrantwires) May 13, 2025

This writer is predicting two things right now: a) the Left will dox these families to harass them and b) the second Democrats take control of the White House, they'll be deported.

She hopes she's wrong.

Every "migrant" from Pakistan or Somalia is the descendent of - and parent to - and practitioner of - genocide of Jews. https://t.co/05p8OUzGzm — Xavier James (@XavierJamesG) May 13, 2025

They're fine with that.

It's (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.



Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.