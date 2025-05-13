Holy Defamation, Batman! MSNBC Says South African Migrants Are Simply Descendants of White Supremacists

AOC Says There's Going to Be a 'Problem' If Her Democrat Colleagues Are...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on May 13, 2025
Twitter

It would be hilarious if, after all their whining about the South African migrants welcomed by the Trump administration that media -- including MSNBC -- get slapped with defamation lawsuits for attacking these families who followed the law and came to America legally.

We get why the Left is melting down: they showed up smiling, waving American flags.

Which is why MSNBC is smearing them:

That's a very charged claim backed up with ZERO evidence save the color of their skin.

The Left will say Americans who have been here for 200 years are just colonizers who stole this land from the Indians. Then they'll say the Boers, who have been in Africa for twice that time, don't belong there, either.

It's almost like they have no operating standard besides: hate White people and ORANGE MAN BAD!

In a dumpster full of trash media.

Wouldn't it be fun to dig into her Ancestry.com account?

Yes. Trump has damaged them beyond all salvation.

Heck, they're fine with actual criminals who rape, murder, and harm Americans.

They never think their arguments through.

It's all reactionary.

They have no evidence. Just their racist speculation.

This won't work. Americans see right through the media's lies.

And now we understand clearly why the Left is so eager to take away our guns.

They're real, but they don't live in reality.

This writer is predicting two things right now: a) the Left will dox these families to harass them and b) the second Democrats take control of the White House, they'll be deported.

She hopes she's wrong.

They're fine with that.

It's (D)ifferent.

Tags: MIGRANTS MSNBC NICOLLE WALLACE SOUTH AFRICA WHITE SUPREMACISTS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

