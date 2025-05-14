Pritzker Drops New Narrative on CNN and HOO BOY! WATCH J.B. Claim Tapper's...
This Is EXACTLY What the Media Wanted! Leftist TikTok Influencers Threaten South African Migrants (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 3:00 PM on May 14, 2025
Twitchy

If you had any question about why the Left was raising a stink about the 59 South African migrants granted asylum by President Donald Trump, here's your answer: they wanted to send up the signal to their die-hard base that it's justified to attack and threaten these people.

That's why MSNBC labeled them the 'descendants of white supremacists.'

Ah, gone are the days where criticizing immigration was considered 'racist' and 'xenophobic', huh?

Yep.

Good luck fighting them.

So very many things.

This is who the Left is.

And this guy's not alone.

Here's another 'influencer' saying Black people will 'hunt them down:'

This is evil.

Don't hesitate to think for one second they wouldn't do here what's happening in South Africa.

Bingo.

YUP.

And here's a THIRD Lefty showing her racist, bigoted, xenophobic stripes:

Just incredible.

Makes spotting her easier, though.

She's so angry.

Just certain people.

Not those people, from a country with a documented history of persecuting, oppressing, and murdering Afrikaners.

That's (D)ifferent.

Editor's Note: The left is in panic mode thanks to President Trump halting its dishonest, backdoor, taxpayer funding.

Help us continue reporting the corrupt relationship Democrats have with taxpayers. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

