This Is EXACTLY What the Media Wanted! Leftist TikTok Influencers Threaten South African Migrants (WATCH)

If you had any question about why the Left was raising a stink about the 59 South African migrants granted asylum by President Donald Trump, here's your answer: they wanted to send up the signal to their die-hard base that it's justified to attack and threaten these people.

That's why MSNBC labeled them the 'descendants of white supremacists.'

Tiktoker threatens the immigrants from South Africa and says they’re all racist and Trump brought them here to be racist



“They’re gonna find out the hard way… These people will start getting their a** whooped”



Seems totally normal and stable… pic.twitter.com/NuRrBxweap — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 14, 2025

Ah, gone are the days where criticizing immigration was considered 'racist' and 'xenophobic', huh?

This ain't South Africa. We do lock you up for attacking white people here and if those dudes are farmers in South Africa, chances are they know their way around a gun. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 14, 2025

Yep.

Good luck fighting them.

WTF is wrong with these people? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 14, 2025

So very many things.

This disturbing trend seems to be making its rounds. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

This is who the Left is.

And this guy's not alone.

Here's another 'influencer' saying Black people will 'hunt them down:'

TikTok influencer issues direct threat to the 59 white refugees, says that black people will be hunting them down pic.twitter.com/YWWCAapQov — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 13, 2025

This is evil.

Liberals seem to be becoming increasingly comfortable with breaking the law and threatening violence against people they disagree with. The fix for that is for the system to stop being so tolerant of their threats and put them in jail to send a message. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 14, 2025

Don't hesitate to think for one second they wouldn't do here what's happening in South Africa.

They are here because black people are already hunting them down. Only here, they have government protection. — June (@junebotprolly) May 14, 2025

Bingo.

Start throwing liberal lunatics in prison and this ends real quick — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) May 13, 2025

YUP.

And here's a THIRD Lefty showing her racist, bigoted, xenophobic stripes:

Just incredible.

Those fugly glasses are a warning to the world. — Amy (@amy_likes_owls) May 14, 2025

Makes spotting her easier, though.

Democrat admitting she’s pissed her slaves were freed. https://t.co/W52othOW7W — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 14, 2025

She's so angry.

Wait, aren’t all refugees supposed to be welcomed with open arms? Aren’t all liberals supposed to humbly accept anyone coming from that poor poor place in the world called Africa ? Or am I missing something? https://t.co/Pe4IEuRGdD — Slavic Man (@SendThemAway) May 14, 2025

Just certain people.

Not those people, from a country with a documented history of persecuting, oppressing, and murdering Afrikaners.

That's (D)ifferent.

