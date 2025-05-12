First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
CBS News Touts Bogus Expert Study That Just Happens to 'Prove' Climate Change...
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One...
Townhall Media Is Hiring!
Sen. Mike Lee Points Out Simple Reason Lefty's List of Trump Admin 'Failures'...
We'd Like to Buy an OUCH: Watch As ALL THREE 'Wheel of Fortune'...
Last American-Israeli Hostage Released by Hamas
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell...
Biden's Continued Presence Reminds His Fellow Democrats What a Disaster the Man Is
VIP
Al Gore Says You Should NEVER Compare Anyone to Hitler ... Unless It's...
PEAK CNN: Car Prices Aren't Shooting Up Despite Tariffs and 'That's Not Necessarily...
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're...
Democrats Rioted — Arrests Are on the Table
Big, Beautiful, School Choice!

Will Keir Starmer Be Arrested for Hate Crimes After Demanding Migrants Speak English (Short Answer: NO)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:30 PM on May 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool

Not too long ago, a video made the rounds on social media showing an older, partially deaf British man faced harassment from police after asking a migrant to speak English. That, authorities informed him, was a 'hate crime.'

Advertisement

Why?

Because reasons.

Now Prime Minister Keir Starmer is saying migrants should speak English and vows to raising English language requirements for immigrants.

Is this no longer a hate crime, or is it okay when the government does it?

And here's the video we mentioned.

Yeah. Hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube now.

The police need to show up to 10 Downing Street.

Probably.

A couple of years ago, Starmer insisted some men had cervixes.

Until the Supreme Court told him it was okay to say otherwise.

He's the smarmiest of politicians, and that's with Gavin Newsom as governor of California.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Probably.

Which means these promises and plans have an expiration date of two seconds after Labour wins the next eleection.

Heh.

It's all performative lip service, but at least Labour realizes it's being insane.

The Democrats do not.

Probably.

If Starmer is serious, step one is removing this odious law.

He is not serious, however.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BRITAIN ENGLAND HATE CRIMES IMMIGRATION IMMIGRATION REFORM MIGRANTS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
First Batch of Afrikaner Refugees Arrives, Waving American Flags
Brett T.
You'll Be NOT Shocked to Learn L.A. Families Are Being Forced to Sell Their Burnt Land Thanks to CA Dems
Amy Curtis
Decline Is a Choice: Misbehaving Youth Have Gotten SO Out of Control One VA McDonald's Goes Adults Only
Amy Curtis
CBS News Touts Bogus Expert Study That Just Happens to 'Prove' Climate Change Made April Storms Worse
Amy Curtis
Episcopal Church Announces It Will Not Help Settle South African Refugees Because They're Too WHITE
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement