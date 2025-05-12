Will Keir Starmer Be Arrested for Hate Crimes After Demanding Migrants Speak English (Short Answer: NO)

Not too long ago, a video made the rounds on social media showing an older, partially deaf British man faced harassment from police after asking a migrant to speak English. That, authorities informed him, was a 'hate crime.'

Why?

Because reasons.

Now Prime Minister Keir Starmer is saying migrants should speak English and vows to raising English language requirements for immigrants.

If you want to live in the UK, you should speak English. That’s common sense.



So we’re raising English language requirements across every main immigration route. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 12, 2025

Is this no longer a hate crime, or is it okay when the government does it?

“Speak English”?



That’s literally a hate crime in your tyrannical fascist hell-hole, jacka**.



Off to jail for you!



Bigot! pic.twitter.com/bVbvIMeAYz — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 12, 2025

And here's the video we mentioned.

You let the entire 3rd world invade your country.



It’s far too late for that



You already destroyed your own country by being a stupid leftist. — Philip Anderson (@VoteHarrisOut) May 12, 2025

Yeah. Hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube now.

That sounds like extreme far-right Brexity-things rhetoric to me. Report him! — Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) May 12, 2025

The police need to show up to 10 Downing Street.

So if you do a meme in another language you get twice the jail time? — Bo French (@BoFrenchTX) May 12, 2025

Probably.

But don’t you arrest people for tweeting things like this?



You’re such a confusing politician. — The Gay Republican 🇺🇲✝️🇮🇱 (@GayRepublicSwag) May 12, 2025

A couple of years ago, Starmer insisted some men had cervixes.

Until the Supreme Court told him it was okay to say otherwise.

He's the smarmiest of politicians, and that's with Gavin Newsom as governor of California.

man, the internal polling for labour must be the data version of a slaughterhouse https://t.co/bv06n28QUN — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) May 12, 2025

Probably.

Which means these promises and plans have an expiration date of two seconds after Labour wins the next eleection.

Keir making the turn to right-wing podcaster, too, huh? Market’s so d**n flooded https://t.co/NWMCpKQJKq — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 12, 2025

Heh.

Imagine if Democrats campaigned on this. Essentially what is happening to British liberals. https://t.co/KLGnCAcXN3 — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) May 12, 2025

It's all performative lip service, but at least Labour realizes it's being insane.

The Democrats do not.

The most common baby boy name in England is Muhammad. It's too late for this now. https://t.co/2fvyzUfU06 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) May 12, 2025

Probably.

It's a criminal act to say "if you want to live in the UK, you should speak English" in Britain (cf. Crime and Disorder Act 1998, s. 33, s. 50A), and UK police have issued warnings for asking someone to 'speak English' https://t.co/1fe47lV9Ne — ib (@Indian_Bronson) May 12, 2025

If Starmer is serious, step one is removing this odious law.

He is not serious, however.

