Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause No One Seems to Know)

Since this writer doesn't have a microphone like CNN, it's nice to see someone who does ask the same question she's been hammering since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race: WHO, exactly, is running the country?

If Joe Biden left the race because he was mentally unfit to continue, why was he allowed to continue being the Commander-in-Chief until January 2025? Who was making day-to-day decisions? What would've happened if -- heaven forbid -- there was a major event like another 9/11 or a massive natural disaster?

And to these questions ... crickets.

The media that are so recalcitrant now and insist the White House lied to them still seem wholly uninterested in getting to the bottom of this. Which tells us a) their recriminations (self and otherwise) are phony and b) they'd have been fine with four more years of Biden being Woodrow Wilson 2.0.

But Scott Jennings asked this question on CNN:

After Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race, he essentially disappeared.



His own WH knew he was unfit to serve in office — and yet, monumental policy decisions were being made.



This question might reveal the biggest scandal of all: Who was really making those decisions? pic.twitter.com/h7jdxIXwTJ — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 14, 2025

Maybe we can get the momentum rolling to answer this.

Biden wasn't running things before he dropped out. Then he dropped out and virtually disappeared while Kamala was out campaigning. The country went a solid six months with no President or VP and the MSM hardly even mentioned it. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2025

And, somehow, we survived. Also speaks volumes about the actual importance of these roles in the day-to-day machinations of this country, no?

After the debate, Joe promised to stay in the race and beat Trump again "in 2020." This is who was supposed to be “running the country."pic.twitter.com/SYgaUlmg1d — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 14, 2025

'He's fine! Sharp as a tack!'

Not.

I can't believe Democrats with a straight face can say they weren't aware of Biden's decreased mental acuity until the debate. They all knew, we all knew. But as you say, the true question is who was running the executive office. This needs to be a serious investigation by… — Paledry (@paledry) May 14, 2025

They're lying. They all knew.

This is the theft of presidential power by people who knew Biden’s condition. Who chose to make President‘s radical decisions & policy for the country. And with stolen power it was forced upon us.

These people belong in jail for the rest of their life.

The truth must come out! — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) May 14, 2025

For better or worse, people voted for Joe Biden. Not an unelected committee.

So much for democracy, too.

It’s insane that people aren’t being criminally investigated and charged for this.



After all the flimsy lawfare against Trump, this is literally the biggest political crime in American history.



We literally did not have a sitting president, and had random 30 yo woke staffers… — The Big Picture (@Big_Picture_89) May 14, 2025

Yes, it is.

Been saying this for ages. Answers on a postcard. https://t.co/K2iFDwBOyw — Marc BB (@mysticabom) May 14, 2025

If that.

I’d point out to @Bakari_Sellers that the level of judgment shown in *not* invoking the 25th Amendment would be charitably characterized as “loser” judgment



Frankly, giving her an overall assessment of “loser” would also be laughably charitable https://t.co/e3sKcJmPGu — Daniel Reid (@danielp_reid) May 14, 2025

Kamala Harris could've invoked the 25th Amendment. She didn't.

Eventually, yes.

When the book deal is lucrative enough.

Exactly this is worst than Watergate and J6. https://t.co/2hzjvGdzmh — Loretta Moon (@Loretta_L_Moon) May 14, 2025

By orders of magnitude, yes.

The greatest fraud ever pulled on the American people. https://t.co/34NJ2Ia9WS — James (@AFEVeteran) May 14, 2025

Hard to argue otherwise.

