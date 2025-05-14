Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause No One Seems to Know)

Migrant in Britain Says, ‘Anything I Need, Give Me’
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:30 PM on May 14, 2025
Meme

Since this writer doesn't have a microphone like CNN, it's nice to see someone who does ask the same question she's been hammering since Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race: WHO, exactly, is running the country?

If Joe Biden left the race because he was mentally unfit to continue, why was he allowed to continue being the Commander-in-Chief until January 2025? Who was making day-to-day decisions? What would've happened if -- heaven forbid -- there was a major event like another 9/11 or a massive natural disaster?

And to these questions ... crickets.

The media that are so recalcitrant now and insist the White House lied to them still seem wholly uninterested in getting to the bottom of this. Which tells us a) their recriminations (self and otherwise) are phony and b) they'd have been fine with four more years of Biden being Woodrow Wilson 2.0.

But Scott Jennings asked this question on CNN:

Maybe we can get the momentum rolling to answer this.

And, somehow, we survived. Also speaks volumes about the actual importance of these roles in the day-to-day machinations of this country, no?

'He's fine! Sharp as a tack!'

Not.

They're lying. They all knew.

For better or worse, people voted for Joe Biden. Not an unelected committee.

So much for democracy, too.

Yes, it is.

If that.

Kamala Harris could've invoked the 25th Amendment. She didn't.

Eventually, yes.

When the book deal is lucrative enough.

By orders of magnitude, yes.

Hard to argue otherwise.

