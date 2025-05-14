WSJ: Trump Has Turned the Pardon Process Into the ‘Wild West’

What?

The Wall Street Journal actually claims that President Donald Trump has turned the "sober legal proceeding" of the pardon process into the "Wild West."

They do know that President Joe Biden pardoned his own son for any crimes he may have committed since 2014, after promising he wouldn't pardon him. He also gave "preemptive pardons" to his family members, Anthony Fauci, and the members of the January 6 select committee on his way out the door. Pardoning people for crimes they may not have committed yet isn't the Wild West?

President Trump has turned the pardon process into the Wild West. What had been a sober legal proceeding done by career officials in the Justice Department increasingly resides in the White House. https://t.co/vhUTLxbUUe — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) May 14, 2025

Y'all are high, right??? pic.twitter.com/ARiJiNOjVK — 🇺🇸 Duchess of American Heroes 🇺🇸 (@AnnaDsays) May 14, 2025

I was standing backstage at the inauguration, right behind the flag at the Rotunda stage entrance, when I got the news that Biden had pardoned his family. Biden was already ON STAGE. That was a sober legal proceeding done by career officials? GTFOH. https://t.co/d7veCXx3RS — Luke Thompson (@ltthompso) May 14, 2025

Woah slow down girls. Somebody tell

Eliza, Becky, and Corinne to take a look at Hunter's pardon, for starters. pic.twitter.com/lsVDJp2CuT — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) May 14, 2025

What the fuck happened to you clowns? pic.twitter.com/GtUILc5P6s — JWF (@JammieWF) May 14, 2025

The ratio on this is epic. @WatchRatio — Baker, Terf Agent #10000 (@Justabaker17) May 14, 2025

You should delete this immediately. — ftedd (@realftedd) May 14, 2025

My Lord, the irony of this post is other worldly. — 🇺🇸WMcGraw🇺🇸 (@WylieMcGraw) May 14, 2025

What the fuck is happening to the Wall Street Journal? Biden preemptively pardoned people, and you’re saying Trump turned it into the wild West? Who’s writing this shit a fucking highschooler? — Nicholas (@Piscnick) May 14, 2025

How? By issuing blanket decade-long pardons to his family and cronies? Oh, wait, that was someone else…. — Evin Adjacent (@adjacent_q) May 14, 2025

You’ve got to be kidding me. Biden pardoned his whole family for 10 years of crimes but Trump is the one corrupting the process. Ok, sure. — Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) May 14, 2025

@grok how many pardons did Biden give, and how many has Trump given in both of his terms ? — Stallion Pt. 3 (@Stallion_Pt3) May 14, 2025

Trump, in his two terms, has issued 1,700 pardons, while Biden issued 8,064 in four years. Or his autopen did.

We're not getting excited about this, but interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin said the other day that he was looking into the pardons Biden issued:

UH-OH 🚨



Ed Martin says he's looking into the pardons Joe Biden issued...🔥



Ed Martin ~ " We've never seen pardons of this scope, and it looks like you could be corrupt "



Not looking good for Schiff



The liberal media will ignore this so you folks know exactly what to do 👍 pic.twitter.com/Y94eDD8UGd — @Chicago1Ray 🇺🇸 (@Chicago1Ray) May 12, 2025

When did the Wall Street Journal turn into the liberal media?

🚨DOJ Pardon Attorney Ed Martin announces that President Biden’s final-hour autopen pardons are being investigated:



"Never seen pardons of this scope, and it looks like they could be corrupt. They were so specific. Back 14 years.. covering everything."pic.twitter.com/KADok7nUER — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) May 13, 2025

Again, we don't expect to see anything come from this investigation, but the Wall Street Journal is smoking Hunter's crack if they think Trump turned the pardon process into the Wild West.

***