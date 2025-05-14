WSJ: Trump Has Turned the Pardon Process Into the ‘Wild West’

Humble Lie: Jake Tapper Says He Should Have Done More to Expose Biden’s...
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 14, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

What?

The Wall Street Journal actually claims that President Donald Trump has turned the "sober legal proceeding" of the pardon process into the "Wild West."

They do know that President Joe Biden pardoned his own son for any crimes he may have committed since 2014, after promising he wouldn't pardon him. He also gave "preemptive pardons" to his family members, Anthony Fauci, and the members of the January 6 select committee on his way out the door. Pardoning people for crimes they may not have committed yet isn't the Wild West?

Trump, in his two terms, has issued 1,700 pardons, while Biden issued 8,064 in four years. Or his autopen did.

We're not getting excited about this, but interim U.S. Attorney for D.C. Ed Martin said the other day that he was looking into the pardons Biden issued:

When did the Wall Street Journal turn into the liberal media?

Again, we don't expect to see anything come from this investigation, but the Wall Street Journal is smoking Hunter's crack if they think Trump turned the pardon process into the Wild West.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON WALL STREET JOURNAL

