TRUMP WAS RIGHT: African National Conference Laments Not Being Able to Punish Afrikaner Migrants

President Trump has a very unique skill of getting his opponents to shed all their once dearly-held beliefs, revealing how truly awful and hypocritical they are.

Just a week ago, Leftists across the board were talking about how wonderful and necessary illegal immigration is, because people are escaping terrible countries to build a better life in America. They conveniently ignore, of course, the rampant breaking of federal immigration laws, the crimes committed while they're here, and the fact that they're costing American taxpayers billions of dollars per year while our government forgets American citizens.

Right up until late last week, when the Trump Administration announced it would be welcoming 59 Afrikaners to America. Then, suddenly, the Left opposed immigration. The White South Africans were the 'descendants of white supremacy' who not only deserved to have their South African farms confiscated, but should go to Germany, too.

Now this letter from the African National Congress proves -- once more -- that President Trump not only made the right call, but the Left are on the wrong side of the issue. Again.

This part right here means "they got away before we had a chance to get our revenge and punish them" pic.twitter.com/i1XX0SBojk — Muller 🔶 (@mystisk_za) May 13, 2025

The highlighted part reads (emphasis added):

What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege.

George Orwell to the white courtesy phone, please.

'Accountability for historic privilege.' Let us translate: we're going to punish these innocent people for things their ancestors may or may not have done.

How soon before that shows up in a Democrat's campaign materials? They already demand reparations, so how soon before we see demands for 'transformation' of the rest of us?

Wowza.

Whoa.... well if that's not spelling it out it's hard to imagine what would be. The phrasing used is malevolent, and cements as right the decision to flee with their families. Everybody else better run, too, because the future is NOT looking good there. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) May 14, 2025

It's very clear what they'd do to these Afrikaners if they remained in South Africa. And it makes the case for Trump bringing as many of them over here as he can.

Idk about you, but I think Mangaliso "Stalin" Khonza is precisely the right man to handle this communist party's media enquiries — Sour Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) May 14, 2025

It's a little on the nose, but it tracks for Leftist fascists.

Tell me in detail about this 'accountability' for 'historic privilege' that other individual human beings had? Sounds like collective punishment to me. — JustBee (@Brian__Basinger) May 13, 2025

That's exactly what it is.

And it's real, too.

Just vile.

You're right! That's exactly what that part means. Those "49" already left, fled before they could suffer for the wrongs been done by other in the past. They would rather kill us instead of chasing us away! — Herrie B (@HerrieBB) May 13, 2025

They think killing Afrikaners is 'justice.'

And the Left side with the bad guys. As always.

