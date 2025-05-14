VIP
Federal Courts Won't Risk Trump Nuking Them to Protect Disgraced Judge Hannah Dugan
Christopher Rufo Says Harvard 'Deliberately Penalizes White Men in Hiring'
New York Times Shoots Glamour Video of Professors Fleeing Fascism for Canada
De Blasio Forks Over $330K for NYPD Joyride in His Pathetic Presidential Flop
Scott Jennings Asks THE Question: Who Was REALLY Running Biden's White House (Cause...
Migrant in Britain Says, ‘Anything I Need, Give Me’
Loudmouth Dem Stays Quiet When Asked About Her Alleged Assault on ICE Agents
Minneapolis Prepares for a Possible Derek Chauvin Pardon, Rep. MTG Strongly Supports It
Changes at the Vatican? Pope Leo Signals Positive Shift in Jewish-Catholic Relations
Newsom’s Late Awakening: Homelessness Crisis Hits California, Just in Time for His Preside...
Hillary Clinton’s Tweet Backfires: Jet Critique Exposes Her Foundation’s $40M Arab State D...
Summer Lee's Reparations Racket:: Trillions for Some, Exclusion for Others
Here's More Video of Jake Tapper Insisting Joe Biden Was Sharp Mentally
David Weigel Has New Theory About Biden's Decline (How About They Just Tell...

TRUMP WAS RIGHT: African National Conference Laments Not Being Able to Punish Afrikaner Migrants

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on May 14, 2025
ImgFlip

President Trump has a very unique skill of getting his opponents to shed all their once dearly-held beliefs, revealing how truly awful and hypocritical they are.

Just a week ago, Leftists across the board were talking about how wonderful and necessary illegal immigration is, because people are escaping terrible countries to build a better life in America. They conveniently ignore, of course, the rampant breaking of federal immigration laws, the crimes committed while they're here, and the fact that they're costing American taxpayers billions of dollars per year while our government forgets American citizens.

Right up until late last week, when the Trump Administration announced it would be welcoming 59 Afrikaners to America. Then, suddenly, the Left opposed immigration. The White South Africans were the 'descendants of white supremacy' who not only deserved to have their South African farms confiscated, but should go to Germany, too.

Now this letter from the African National Congress proves -- once more -- that President Trump not only made the right call, but the Left are on the wrong side of the issue. Again.

The highlighted part reads (emphasis added):

What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege.

George Orwell to the white courtesy phone, please.

'Accountability for historic privilege.' Let us translate: we're going to punish these innocent people for things their ancestors may or may not have done.

How soon before that shows up in a Democrat's campaign materials? They already demand reparations, so how soon before we see demands for 'transformation' of the rest of us?

Wowza.

It's very clear what they'd do to these Afrikaners if they remained in South Africa. And it makes the case for Trump bringing as many of them over here as he can.

It's a little on the nose, but it tracks for Leftist fascists.

That's exactly what it is.

And it's real, too.

Just vile.

They think killing Afrikaners is 'justice.'

And the Left side with the bad guys. As always.

