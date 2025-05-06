Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline

As Twitchy reported, a recent study by Newsbusters showed that 100 percent of media coverage of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was negative, beating out Elon Musk, who could only manage 96 percent. Hegseth has been attacked by Democrats and the press as a white nationalist and an alcoholic. Like President Trump, Hegseth knows that the media is not his friend, so he doesn't cater to them.

Hegseth recently congratulated fake news CNN on posting "a real headline":

Finally a real headline from CNN. https://t.co/9Etx6DBHBR — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) May 5, 2025

Cutting the number of four-star generals and admirals? Sounds great! CNN reports:

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered senior Pentagon leadership to cut the number of four-star generals and admirals by at least 20% across the military, according to a memo signed by Hegseth dated Monday and obtained by CNN. As of 2023, there were 37 four-star generals and admirals across the entire military. … In his memo, Hegseth wrote that the cuts are a “critical” step toward “removing redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership by reducing excess general and flag officer positions.”

See? People noticed.

Never fear … CNN managed to find someone opposed to the cuts to "balance" their reporting: Sen. Jack Reed, who warned that "dismissing top officers without 'sound justification' could 'cripple' the military." Hegeth offered the sound justification on a podcast, saying roughly a third of the military’s most senior officers are “actively complicit” in the politicization of the military.

Thank you.



So nice to have leadership back in the Pentagon again.



We'd been assured by Sen. Tammy Duckworth that Hegseth was bad for morale, especially during a military recruiting crisis. But as Hegseth replied to a post by the Democrats saying he had to go:

Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD. — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 21, 2025

Morale seems to be pretty high from what we've been reading — not on CNN, but on X.

