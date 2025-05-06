VIP
Dear Scientists: Please Slow Your Roll Before You Wipe Us All Out In...
Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our...
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
Nuclear Powers on the Brink of War: India Launches Attacks on Terror Targets...
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE...
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants,...
JD Vance Torches Ilhan Omar! Immigration Game-Changer Sparks Liberal Meltdown!
But KIDS Can Read This Stuff?! RI Rep. Told Pics From School Library...
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets...
Ted Cruz: Communications Act of 1934 Proves Trump Is RIGHT to Defund Brazenly...
Rep. Underwood’s Epic Flop: Lies and Shouts as Dems Fumble BIG Time Against...
Government May Not Define MN Rep. Leigh Finke, but DNA Sure Does (WATCH)
Supreme Court Will Allow Transgender Ban in Military
Unpopular Truth: Scott Jennings SCHOOLS Fellow CNN Panelists About Criminality of Illegal...

Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

As Twitchy reported, a recent study by Newsbusters showed that 100 percent of media coverage of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth was negative, beating out Elon Musk, who could only manage 96 percent. Hegseth has been attacked by Democrats and the press as a white nationalist and an alcoholic. Like President Trump, Hegseth knows that the media is not his friend, so he doesn't cater to them.

Advertisement

Hegseth recently congratulated fake news CNN on posting "a real headline":

Cutting the number of four-star generals and admirals? Sounds great! CNN reports:

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has ordered senior Pentagon leadership to cut the number of four-star generals and admirals by at least 20% across the military, according to a memo signed by Hegseth dated Monday and obtained by CNN.

As of 2023, there were 37 four-star generals and admirals across the entire military.

In his memo, Hegseth wrote that the cuts are a “critical” step toward “removing redundant force structure to optimize and streamline leadership by reducing excess general and flag officer positions.”

See? People noticed.

Never fear … CNN managed to find someone opposed to the cuts to "balance" their reporting: Sen. Jack Reed, who warned that "dismissing top officers without 'sound justification' could 'cripple' the military." Hegeth offered the sound justification on a podcast, saying roughly a third of the military’s most senior officers are “actively complicit” in the politicization of the military.

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
Advertisement

We'd been assured by Sen. Tammy Duckworth that Hegseth was bad for morale, especially during a military recruiting crisis. But as Hegseth replied to a post by the Democrats saying he had to go:

Morale seems to be pretty high from what we've been reading — not on CNN, but on X.

***

Tags: CNN FAKE NEWS HEADLINE PETE HEGSETH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise
justmindy
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote
Amy Curtis
Kash Patel: FBI Is Fighting Back Against Dangerous 764 Network to Protect Our Kids Online
Amy Curtis
Who She REALLY Is: Jasmine Crockett Will NOT Want This Pic Getting Out So YOU KNOW We Gotta Share It -Pic
Sam J.
Justice Department Opens Investigation Into Anti-Catholic Law
Brett T.
Arrest Them ALL: Leftist Protesters Try to Block Bus Full of Illegal Immigrants, Hurl Insults at ICE
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CBS News' Norah O'Donnell's Pope Watch Takes a Backseat as Husband's Eatery Gets an ICE-y Raid Surprise justmindy
Advertisement