Guess Which WH Cabinet Member Got 100 PERCENT NEGATIVE Media Coverage In Trump's First 100 Days

Doug P. | 9:10 AM on April 30, 2025
Journalism meme

You've been seeing a lot of polling from the media about the public perception of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, and much of that comes from the same people who have been running relentlessly negative stories about the president and members of his Cabinet. 

We now have an administration that doesn't call 2 p.m. lids with Cabinet members who don't take leave for a couple months and a Defense Secretary who hasn't disappeared for a week, but that doesn't mean they're going to get more positive coverage from the corporate media:

One Trump Cabinet member received 100 percent negative media coverage, according to a Newsbusters analysis. 

It might not surprise you to know that Cabinet member is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has been changing the culture and focus at the Pentagon back to where it should be. The "journalist" mouthpieces for the Democrats don't like that, and it shows:

There has never been a greater disconnect between public sentiment and the world the media has been trying to create. 

The corporate media runs relentlessly negative stories mostly based on absolute BS and you know what happens next:

Ah yes, the MSM circle of life when it comes to covering Trump and the Republicans.

Despite the media's efforts to try and make people believe that many Trump voters are regretting it, the real world just doesn't back that up:

The media continues to learn no lessons from cratering trust in their shrinking industry.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegesth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

