Guess Which WH Cabinet Member Got 100 PERCENT NEGATIVE Media Coverage In Trump's First 100 Days

You've been seeing a lot of polling from the media about the public perception of Donald Trump's first 100 days in office, and much of that comes from the same people who have been running relentlessly negative stories about the president and members of his Cabinet.

We now have an administration that doesn't call 2 p.m. lids with Cabinet members who don't take leave for a couple months and a Defense Secretary who hasn't disappeared for a week, but that doesn't mean they're going to get more positive coverage from the corporate media:

Props to @newsbusters for their study on media coverage of President Trump's second first 100 days.



📺 92% of Trump coverage = negative

📰 ABC/CBS/NBC skipped major successes in first 100 days.

👏 to @FoxNews & @NewsNation & @NEWSMAX & others for actually airing the truth.… pic.twitter.com/7gfMtr1hNH — David Bozell 🇺🇸 (@DavidBozell) April 29, 2025

One Trump Cabinet member received 100 percent negative media coverage, according to a Newsbusters analysis.

It might not surprise you to know that Cabinet member is Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who has been changing the culture and focus at the Pentagon back to where it should be. The "journalist" mouthpieces for the Democrats don't like that, and it shows:

During the first 100 days of President Trump’s 2nd term 89% of the left wing legacy coverage of @HHSGov Secretary @RobertKennedyJr was negative



96% coverage of @elonmusk was negative



And drumroll….

100% coverage of @PeteHegseth was negative pic.twitter.com/sgN87kx7QR — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) April 30, 2025

There has never been a greater disconnect between public sentiment and the world the media has been trying to create.

The media, which hates Trump, cannot abide Americans being happy with his first 100 days. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) April 30, 2025

Happy to see the media hasn't learned a damn thing. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 30, 2025

The corporate media runs relentlessly negative stories mostly based on absolute BS and you know what happens next:

And then they try to poll public perception of these guys. 😑 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) April 30, 2025

Ah yes, the MSM circle of life when it comes to covering Trump and the Republicans.

Despite the media's efforts to try and make people believe that many Trump voters are regretting it, the real world just doesn't back that up:

Despite 92% negative coverage from the legacy media during Trump's first 100 days, his supporters remain energized and optimistic. DON'T TRUST THE LIBERAL MEDIA! @JesseBWatters and @TheFive share our new @newsbusters study: pic.twitter.com/OseI4uzEqt — MRCpress (@MRCinthenews) April 29, 2025

The media continues to learn no lessons from cratering trust in their shrinking industry.

