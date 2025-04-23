Defense Dept. Sinks Dem's Claim That Hegseth De-Woking the Military Is Worsening 'Recruitment Crisis'

'Gravy Train Dried Up'? Dem Sen. Dick Durbin Won't Seek Reelection (MORE Winning)
Doug P. | 1:22 PM on April 23, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrat and media (as always, pardon the redundancy) hits on Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth have failed to deliver the result they're after, so some are taking other approaches.

In this case, Dem Sen. Tammy Duckworth is arguing that what Hegseth is doing will worsen the recruitment crisis that just coincidentally seemed to start early in the previous administration. Hegseth's fixing that:

Duckworth says that's unconsitutional and will make recruitment more difficult:

Is that so?

The DOD Rapid Response account responded with how recruitment is going these days: 

That includes "enormous gains" for Army recruiting:

The Army is poised to easily hit its recruiting target this year as the service has made enormous gains in filling the ranks ahead of its traditional summer rush of new enlistments. 

As of last week, the Army had enlisted 51,837 recruits, or 85% of its 61,000 target for fiscal 2025, according service data provided to Military.com. A significant portion of that total -- roughly 14,000 -- comes from the service's delayed-entry program, or DEP, which is composed of recruits who signed up last year but are only now shipping out to basic training. The Army has the rest of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, to hit its recruiting quota.

It sounds like the days of a "recruitment crisis" are ending, not beginning. Not that it'll stop the Left's gaslighting efforts. 

Just like all it took to fix the border was a new president.

*****

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

