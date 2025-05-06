Pete Hegseth Lauds CNN for Posting a Real Headline
That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 06, 2025
AP Photo/Adam Bettcher

There are always four phases to the Left's argument against an issue:

  1. That thing isn't happening; it's a Right-wing conspiracy.
  2. Okay, that thing is happening, but it's not happening much.
  3. Yeah, that thing's happening and it's a good thing.
  4. It's happening, it's a good thing, and we're not gonna let you stop us. Bigots.
This story is somewhere between Steps 2 and 3.

Here's more from CPR:

One of the women accused of stealing and fraudulently casting more than a dozen ballots ahead of last November’s election pleaded guilty Monday.

Vicki Stuart, 64, was charged with 34 counts related to the ballot theft scheme, which occurred in the lead-up to last year’s presidential election. She pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft and one count of forgery in the 21st Judicial District Court.

For much of the hearing, she answered Judge Brian Flynn’s questions with a simple “yes,” but when asked why she was willing to accept the plea agreement, she responded because “I feel like I am guilty for the part that I played in it.”

Stuart was charged in November with counts that included forgery, identity theft and attempts to influence a public servant. According to the arrest affidavit, Stuart and another woman stole more than a dozen ballots from Mesa County residents before they could be delivered to the intended voters. The goal, prosecutors said, was to test the state’s voting safeguards.

The scheme was uncovered when some voters alerted authorities after the Colorado Ballot tracking system informed them their ballots were being processed, even though they hadn’t received their ballots yet. State officials said three of the stolen ballots that were cast fraudulently did make it through the signature verification process and were counted as legitimate votes.

Which party keeps fighting any efforts to secure the vote and improve voter integrity?

That's right: Democrats.

So amazing.

That's how it works out.

The Left swears it doesn't.

Rule of thumb is for everyone one that does get caught, there's probably 5-10 that didn't.

And yet it keeps happening.

Look at the Tesla protests to see that this is true.

And again, and again, and again.

Vote them all out.

Right. Imagine that.

Only if we make it happen.

We can guess.

