That Thing That Never Happens Happened AGAIN! CO USPS Worker Admits She STOLE Ballots Prior to 2024 Vote

There are always four phases to the Left's argument against an issue:

That thing isn't happening; it's a Right-wing conspiracy. Okay, that thing is happening, but it's not happening much. Yeah, that thing's happening and it's a good thing. It's happening, it's a good thing, and we're not gonna let you stop us. Bigots.

Advertisement

This story is somewhere between Steps 2 and 3.

Former Colorado postal employee admits to stealing ballots ahead of 2024 election https://t.co/IR8SybnKox — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 6, 2025

Here's more from CPR:

One of the women accused of stealing and fraudulently casting more than a dozen ballots ahead of last November’s election pleaded guilty Monday. Vicki Stuart, 64, was charged with 34 counts related to the ballot theft scheme, which occurred in the lead-up to last year’s presidential election. She pleaded guilty to one count of identity theft and one count of forgery in the 21st Judicial District Court. For much of the hearing, she answered Judge Brian Flynn’s questions with a simple “yes,” but when asked why she was willing to accept the plea agreement, she responded because “I feel like I am guilty for the part that I played in it.” Stuart was charged in November with counts that included forgery, identity theft and attempts to influence a public servant. According to the arrest affidavit, Stuart and another woman stole more than a dozen ballots from Mesa County residents before they could be delivered to the intended voters. The goal, prosecutors said, was to test the state’s voting safeguards. The scheme was uncovered when some voters alerted authorities after the Colorado Ballot tracking system informed them their ballots were being processed, even though they hadn’t received their ballots yet. State officials said three of the stolen ballots that were cast fraudulently did make it through the signature verification process and were counted as legitimate votes.

Which party keeps fighting any efforts to secure the vote and improve voter integrity?

That's right: Democrats.

Amazing how things that never happen keep happening — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) May 6, 2025

So amazing.

A little cheating here, a little cheating there, and the next thing you know the bucket is full. — Vince 🇺🇸 (@VGmt0800) May 6, 2025

That's how it works out.

But I have it on good authority that this kind of thing doesn't ever happen. — Kurt Fagerburg (@kurtfagerburg) May 6, 2025

The Left swears it doesn't.

Imagine how many of these stolen ballot schemes never got caught — Dillon, not affiliated with Democrat gangs (@000Dillon000) May 6, 2025

Rule of thumb is for everyone one that does get caught, there's probably 5-10 that didn't.

And yet it keeps happening.

As @honestpollster and @Peoples_Pundit have been saying - the seniors - not super seniors - are active leftists https://t.co/lyIPUOQxbj pic.twitter.com/fyLetyn6tj — Random Guy (@NotNJ_Taxman) May 6, 2025

Look at the Tesla protests to see that this is true.

The thing that never happens happened again....

¯\_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/ere283y1No — Cardinal Brutal American (@Gimblin) May 6, 2025

And again, and again, and again.

Signature verification on mail in ballots isn’t working. Easily missed and ballots counted. But Colorado Senators @SenatorHick @SenatorBennet voted NO on SAVE ACT ignoring real problems, deceiving voters, ultimately accepting fraud. Real change needed. VOTE THEM OUT, Nov 2026! https://t.co/iNYosKbsNI — Sunshinemilehigh (@Sunshinemilehi) May 6, 2025

Advertisement

Vote them all out.

Right. Imagine that.

Will we ever have fair elections again? https://t.co/XmCd62ChZ7 — Gracelyn 🇺🇸 (@Gracelyn72) May 6, 2025

Only if we make it happen.

Now tell who he was stealing them for. https://t.co/wfmhbzACHv — Jim Starkey🌟🌟🌟 (@JimStarkey16) May 6, 2025

We can guess.

Editor's Note: The Deep State is working overtime to subvert President Trump's agenda and the will of the people.