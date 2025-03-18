HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time

Before we even get started, we feel like it's essential for us to point out there are SO MANY things wrong with this crap headline from POLITICO about the Israeli hitting Gaza with new airstrikes. Look, we get it; we realize you need to get people to read your stories (that's why we're here, right), but if you have to be this disingenuous in your headline writing, it's time to go outside and touch some grass.

Take a look.

Israel hits Gaza with new airstrikes that kill at least 200 https://t.co/nb8L0TUm8p — POLITICO (@politico) March 18, 2025

Yeah, they left a LOT out of what's going on with this story, even beyond the headline.

Bad stuff.

Heck, even a man on the board of Axel Springer (who owns POLITICO) called them out. Man, you never want your BIG boss calling you out, let alone calling you out in front of everyone on X. Woof.

I am on the board of Axel Springer that owns Político. I consider this article one sided Hamas support. It fails to mention that the airstrikes were aimed at eliminating top Hamas military and thar Israel was successful at doing so. It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas… https://t.co/TDWcfCaHYQ — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) March 18, 2025

Post continues:

... military and that Israel was successful at doing so. It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas that are not believed to be accurate.

Whoa, right?

Someone's in trouble. Heh.

why do you think they are not doing their job? — Ouriel 🇮🇱 (@OurielOhayon) March 18, 2025

Good question.

It's not management. Management at Axel Springer is fair. It's because most journalists are woke and to the left of the general public. And management does not dare to fire them. — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) March 18, 2025

They should fire them, Martin. That would be 'fair.'

Thank you for speaking out.

As a board member of Axel Springer, do you think there is something you can do about it? — SpreadTruth (@AdirAngel10) March 18, 2025

working on it — Martin Varsavsky (@martinvars) March 18, 2025

And here we go.

