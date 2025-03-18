Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk,...
HOO BOY! POLITICO Board Member Calls the Leftist Outlet OUT for FAKE News, CORRECTS Them in Real-Time

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on March 18, 2025
Twitchy Meme

Before we even get started, we feel like it's essential for us to point out there are SO MANY things wrong with this crap headline from POLITICO about the Israeli hitting Gaza with new airstrikes. Look, we get it; we realize you need to get people to read your stories (that's why we're here, right), but if you have to be this disingenuous in your headline writing, it's time to go outside and touch some grass.

Advertisement

Take a look.

Yeah, they left a LOT out of what's going on with this story, even beyond the headline.

Bad stuff.

Heck, even a man on the board of Axel Springer (who owns POLITICO) called them out. Man, you never want your BIG boss calling you out, let alone calling you out in front of everyone on X. Woof.

Post continues:

... military and that Israel was successful at doing so. It also quotes casualty figures given by Hamas that are not believed to be accurate.

Whoa, right?

Someone's in trouble. Heh.

Good question.

They should fire them, Martin. That would be 'fair.'

Snarkier Than a Speeding Bullet! Dean Cain Nukes Loser Dem Trashing Elon Musk, Takes on HORDE of Crazies
Sam J.
Sam J.
And here we go.

