Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES Black Trump Supporters (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on March 17, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Have we mentioned lately that Don Lemon is a racist a-hole? Because wow, this Don Lemon is a seriously racist a-hole.

And we get it: Bill Maher is still a raging Leftist, BUT even he was disgusted by Lemon's comments on Trump supporters, especially Black Trump supporters.

Watch this:

They have learned NOTHING since the election.

Ok, so to be fair, we think Maher has learned a thing or two, but only because he can see the Democrat Party is dying in real-time, pushing a narrative like Lemon's. A hate-filled, bigoted, racist, divided message of hate is all Lemon has.

That's all the Democrats have.

There's a reason their approval ratings are in the toilet.

But wait, there's more.

HA HA HA HA HA

Again, Maher knows better. He absolutely knows if they put AOC and Jasmine Crockett out front the party is truly over. They are done. 

And Lemon is too stupid (and racist) to get that.

============================================================

============================================================

