Even Bill Maher Can't Hide His DIGUST for Don Lemon After He TRASHES Black Trump Supporters (Watch)

Have we mentioned lately that Don Lemon is a racist a-hole? Because wow, this Don Lemon is a seriously racist a-hole.

And we get it: Bill Maher is still a raging Leftist, BUT even he was disgusted by Lemon's comments on Trump supporters, especially Black Trump supporters.

According to Don Lemon, saying you support Donald Trump is actually worse than saying you're a racist.pic.twitter.com/iyJZpuI2Hw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) March 17, 2025

Watch this:

Don Lemon is a racist POS:

"I don't think you can be black and be a rational MAGA person.”



Bill Maher: “I think they would find that very insulting.”



Lemon: “The truth is often insulting.”



Keep it up. You'll forever lose. pic.twitter.com/o0NHc3tsmv — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) March 17, 2025

They have learned NOTHING since the election.

Ok, so to be fair, we think Maher has learned a thing or two, but only because he can see the Democrat Party is dying in real-time, pushing a narrative like Lemon's. A hate-filled, bigoted, racist, divided message of hate is all Lemon has.

That's all the Democrats have.

There's a reason their approval ratings are in the toilet.

But wait, there's more.

Bill Maher pushes back at Don Lemon after he suggests that people love AOC and Jasmine Crockett, and that Democrats should push them in front. pic.twitter.com/kNLzsqmZwJ — Thomas Sowell Quotes (@ThomasSowell) March 17, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA

Again, Maher knows better. He absolutely knows if they put AOC and Jasmine Crockett out front the party is truly over. They are done.

And Lemon is too stupid (and racist) to get that.

