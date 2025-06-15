Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter

He may have been protesting ICE, but he's applying some ice now. A pro-illegal alien protester claims an LAPD officer shot him in the crotch at point-blank range. His dreams of ending mass deportations weren’t the only thing shattered in the encounter; so was one of his testicles. Ouch!

Anti-ICE rioter says his testicle is shattered after police shot at him with rubber bullets when he tried pushing his way through pic.twitter.com/gmLwb8fBVz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 15, 2025

Would you like ICE buddy 🤣 — Dennyd953 (@Dennyd953d) June 15, 2025

poster child for FAFO — NothingButNet (@FinanceGuy_47) June 15, 2025

The FO was below the belt - quite literally!

One poster says tales of getting a quick rubber bullet to the one’s nether regions are going to bring out more protesters. Huh? Anyway, she was quickly set straight.

Absolutely not okay. If they want to lose support and gain more protestors keep on doing that. — Melissa Jean (@MelissaJeanSays) June 15, 2025

Don't protest in favor of people who are breaking the law. Don't bow up at police trying to do their job. Don't get close enough to the police line at a protest for a police officer to knock you down or shoot you point blank. Don't be stupid or you will win the Darwin award. — Greg Horne (@JedShlomoh) June 15, 2025

Well, if he hadn't been there and had been doing something productive for society, this wouldn't have happened. — Gregg (@greggwbarnes) June 16, 2025

You idiots are absolutely allergic to accountability. The rest of us are adults and realize that actions, especially stupid ones, have CONSEQUENCES. Grow up. — Pithy the Elder (@dbcooperND) June 15, 2025

They need to grow up unless they want their groins blown up.

Of course, if you know police are going to be firing non-lethal munitions, protective eyewear is a must, plus something for down there.

yep, If I was going to a riot I would have worn a cup — StepenButler (@Sbutler0175) June 16, 2025

Maybe they should consider wearing a cup, but I’m guessing by looking at him that he has never played sports in his life and wouldn’t even know what a cup is.. — ST (@st15935966) June 15, 2025

Is buffet a sport?

Commenters have some parting thoughts and observations.

He wasn't breeding quality anyways. They just revoked his reproduction license. — dugout (@bulvakter) June 15, 2025

His name was released..

Juan Pelote.. — @realMikeConcho (@realmikeconcho) June 15, 2025

You MUST admit ... they OBVIOUSLY have GREAT aim!!! — William Schaefer (@Billytech2002) June 16, 2025

@LAPDHQ out here giving away free gender transitions! — Legit Sleeper (@legitsleeper) June 15, 2025

1 down 1 to go. — Jack Bierman (@jdbierman) June 15, 2025

We recommend that the guy in the video stay far away from protests. He should take his ball and go home.