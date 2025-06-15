BREAKING: Vance Boelter Captured, Wanted in Fatal Shooting of Minnesota Politician and Her...
Eye on the Ball: Pro-Illegal Alien Protester Ends Up in Hospital After Testy Encounter with LAPD Shooter

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:42 PM on June 15, 2025
AP Photo Jae Hong

He may have been protesting ICE, but he's applying some ice now. A pro-illegal alien protester claims an LAPD officer shot him in the crotch at point-blank range. His dreams of ending mass deportations weren’t the only thing shattered in the encounter; so was one of his testicles. Ouch!

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

The FO was below the belt - quite literally!

One poster says tales of getting a quick rubber bullet to the one’s nether regions are going to bring out more protesters. Huh? Anyway, she was quickly set straight.

They need to grow up unless they want their groins blown up.

Advertisement

Of course, if you know police are going to be firing non-lethal munitions, protective eyewear is a must, plus something for down there.

Is buffet a sport?

Commenters have some parting thoughts and observations.

We recommend that the guy in the video stay far away from protests. He should take his ball and go home.

