LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To Do Your Own Dishes'

Full disclosure, we're having a hard time believing that this is actually a real thing that a real person actually believes. Having said that, take a gander at what this Liberal (we assume) lady had to say about the consequences of the Trump administration's illegal immigrant deportation agenda:

LOS ANGELES WOMAN SLAMS ICE: "I have friends texting me...my gardener didn't show up, housekeeper didn't show...farmer's market is closed...everyone's scared...you're gonna have to do your own dishes, clean your own house, mow your own lawn!"pic.twitter.com/yLQPoCUS6d — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 15, 2025

Do your own dishes??? The horror!

Have to do chores now as opposed to illegally employing someone!! — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) June 15, 2025

Well, we certainly can't have that.

Do they even listen to the words coming out of their mouths? Gross. — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@1True_American_) June 15, 2025

We're gonna go out on a limb here and say no, they do not. If you're unfamiliar with the term soft bigotry, this woman is a textbook example. She's not the first so-called compassionate liberal to lament about the thought of having to take care of their own property under the assumption that the only people who are fit to do these jobs are migrants with non-white skin tones.

They don’t hear it, do they? 🤔 — Lainie Ŧ🌵 (@LainieBrunetto) June 15, 2025

No, they certainly don't, but they still believe they're the good guys.

Again, this may be a parody, it's hard to tell these days, but if it's not it says a whole about who the real racists are.

Because we all know what's really going on here:

Seems they only replaced them. pic.twitter.com/XamXE3W4Iv — MonaKnows (@MonaKnows2) June 15, 2025

Aaaand we have a Bingo!