Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law

LA Lib Sounds the Alarm Over Deportation of Illegals: 'You're Gonna Have To Do Your Own Dishes'

Amy
Amy | 9:10 PM on June 15, 2025
Twitchy

Full disclosure, we're having a hard time believing that this is actually a real thing that a real person actually believes. Having said that, take a gander at what this Liberal (we assume) lady had to say about the consequences of the Trump administration's illegal immigrant deportation agenda:

Do your own dishes??? The horror!

Well, we certainly can't have that.

We're gonna go out on a limb here and say no, they do not. If you're unfamiliar with the term soft bigotry, this woman is a textbook example. She's not the first so-called compassionate liberal to lament about the thought of having to take care of their own property under the assumption that the only people who are fit to do these jobs are migrants with non-white skin tones.

No, they certainly don't, but they still believe they're the good guys.

Again, this may be a parody, it's hard to tell these days, but if it's not it says a whole about who the real racists are.

Because we all know what's really going on here:

Aaaand we have a Bingo!

