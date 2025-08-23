Daily Mirror Puts Another Fake Starving Gaza Child on Its Cover

As we reported in July, Axios seems to have used the same photo of an emaciated Gaza boy dying of starvation that the New York Times used. It seems a lot of news outlets had photo shoots with the starving boy, ignoring that the mother looked well-fed, as did the brother they cropped out of the photos. The Times added an editor's note to the story, saying, "After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems."

Just a couple of weeks ago, Marina Medvin caught the BBC in a headline about a "malnourished" Gaza woman. The woman had leukemia and a genetic condition that hindered her from absorbing nutrients, and Israel even facilitated her evacuation to Italy for medical treatment.

Now, it's The Daily Mirror's turn. "Stop Starving Gaza's Kids" reads the front cover, along with a photo of another "starving" child.

That post earned The Mirror a Community Note:

Readers added context to this image Important context: Kareem Muammar, whose photo appears on Mirror's front page, suffers from Fanconi syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects the liver, kidneys, and intestines, disrupting the absorption of essential nutrients.

If there are so many starving children in Gaza, might the media find a real one and post their picture?

Karim Amar has Fanconi syndrome, a genetic disease that affects the kidneys, liver and intestines and prevents the body from absorbing food.



The Famine Hoax!

1. Post a picture of a mother with two thin babies

2. Gain world coverage about the "famine"

3. Find that one baby has a genetic disease. The other one is fine

4. Realize that the sick child was treated at an Israeli hospital

5. Wait in vain for recognition pic.twitter.com/9UXHzCJbUK — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) August 13, 2025

No one will lose their jobs. We'll be lucky if The Mirror adds an editor's note like the Times did.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

