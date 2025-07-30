It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s Note

Well, that’s Rich! Actor Harrison Ford Decries the ‘Economics’ that Made Him a...
Brett T. | 11:30 PM on July 30, 2025
Journalism meme

In case you were wondering what the situation in Gaza is, here's a video from Tuesday that sums it up (language warning):

All caught up? Good.

Israel has been air-dropping aid into Gaza, but the United Nations is worried that the "dangerous" move could kill Palestinians, who've told CNN that they're not dogs and that chasing after air-dropped aid is an insult to their dignity.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the front page of the New York Times the other day featured a seemingly starving five-year-old. The story didn't mention that the child's emaciated look isn't from starvation; he has cerebral palsy, hypoxemia (a lower-than-normal blood oxygen level), and a genetic disorder. The Times also cropped out the child's health and well-fed older brother and added an editor's note to the story, saying, "After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems."

It looks like, a day later, Axios published a photo of the same child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, and his mother to illustrate the starvation of children in Gaza.

There are so many emaciated babies in Gaza that Turkish media had to use video from a neonatal Facebook group for moms.

Nor is the mother.

The blame could go to Getty, whose photographer allegedly gave the photo a false caption.

They're using the "starving children" narrative to push for Israel to call a ceasefire … which it has proposed many times and been rejected by Hamas every time. Hamas isn't interested in ending this war or it would surrender and return the hostages.

***

