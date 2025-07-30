It Looks Like Axios Used the Same Starving Child That Prompted NYT Editor’s Note

In case you were wondering what the situation in Gaza is, here's a video from Tuesday that sums it up (language warning):

Israel has been air-dropping aid into Gaza, but the United Nations is worried that the "dangerous" move could kill Palestinians, who've told CNN that they're not dogs and that chasing after air-dropped aid is an insult to their dignity.

As Twitchy reported earlier, the front page of the New York Times the other day featured a seemingly starving five-year-old. The story didn't mention that the child's emaciated look isn't from starvation; he has cerebral palsy, hypoxemia (a lower-than-normal blood oxygen level), and a genetic disorder. The Times also cropped out the child's health and well-fed older brother and added an editor's note to the story, saying, "After publication, The Times learned that he also had pre-existing health problems."

It looks like, a day later, Axios published a photo of the same child, Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, and his mother to illustrate the starvation of children in Gaza.

At least 16 children under five have died of starvation-related illnesses since July 17 and half a million people are currently experiencing "an extreme lack of food," according to a UN-affiliated report out Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/r9kWSCe2KB — Axios (@axios) July 30, 2025

Did Axios just use the same mother and child, 5 minutes ago, that the New York Times had to offer a correction on?



Sure looks like it. https://t.co/FwRwHalXOM pic.twitter.com/Pj9FLmNC8b — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2025

Here's the other photo the New York Times cropped. Sure looks like the same woman. Is starvation so bad in Gaza that the American media can only find one mother with a child with another illness willing to pose for photographs? pic.twitter.com/qo5POAh1id — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2025

So the question, I guess @mikeallen and @axios is, why does your media outlet run today with a photograph of a woman and child that the New York Times had to back track on yesterday? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 30, 2025

The photo is still on Getty. @melissaeweiss tweeted it yesterday. It’s maddening. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 30, 2025

There are so many emaciated babies in Gaza that Turkish media had to use video from a neonatal Facebook group for moms.

Ahhh.... This is the same family that the @nytimes got caught using to demonstrate "starvation" when the child has cerebral palsy. Good to see the "journalists" at @Axios are either really bad at their job, or love Hamas and will lie to push a story that isn't exactly true. — Dark Rides (@TesRides) July 30, 2025

are you aware the @NYTimes had to apologize for posting this Hamas propaganda pic of a child with medical issues entirely unrelated to starvation?



Do you know your jobs at all, or do you concede your real job is propaganda? — The Reaping Phase (@AceofSpadesHQ) July 30, 2025

This child has a genetic disorder. Here's the child's brother on the right. Clearly not suffering from hunger. pic.twitter.com/t9bTYGupnU — Ted The Truth (@tedsthetruth) July 30, 2025

Nor is the mother.

You’re really gonna use that picture, uh? — Thulsa Doom (@TheButcher2020) July 30, 2025

The blame could go to Getty, whose photographer allegedly gave the photo a false caption.

Weird, all the parents are well fed....... you're full of shit. — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 30, 2025

If there was starvation in Gaza, you wouldn't have to lie about it. — End the Simpsons (@EndTheSimpsons) July 30, 2025

You’re propaganda for terrorists. — Anmarie (@AnmarieInMn) July 30, 2025

They're using the "starving children" narrative to push for Israel to call a ceasefire … which it has proposed many times and been rejected by Hamas every time. Hamas isn't interested in ending this war or it would surrender and return the hostages.

***