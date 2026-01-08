Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Tells Jen Psaki What Dems Stand Firmly Against (How Did They NOT Laugh!?)

Tread Reckoning: Stephen A. Smith Says ICE Agent Justified in Minnesota Shooting but...
Doug P. | 9:50 AM on January 08, 2026
Meme screenshot

If the mayoral thing doesn't work out, Jacob Frey can definitely pursue a career in comedy. 

Minneapolis Mayor Frey, who is as beta as they come, has nevertheless tried to flash a tough guy persona by getting angry and telling ICE officers to "get the f**k out" of his city.

Advertisement

What does ICE do? They enforce immigration laws. What do Democrats do? Oppose ICE and encourage people to attack officers and block their efforts using any means necessary, which can lead to tragedies like we saw yesterday morning. 

The Democrats have also fought Trump's efforts to get criminals off the streets while coming across like they're serving as defense attorneys for cartel drug runners. 

Add it all up and this might be one of the most laughably shameless things a lefty has ever uttered on MS NOW, formerly MSNBC (and that's a high bar to clear). Watch, via @WesternLensman: 

HAHAHA! Wait, he was being serious? 

Notice as well that Jen Psaki managed to keep a straight face while nodding along in agreement: 

The last Democratic presidential nominee once promoted a bail fund for Minneapolis rioters in an effort to keep as many criminals as possible on the streets, but sure, the Dems are totally against crime. 

The level of gaslighting was, as usual, off the charts. 

Yeah, they defend fraudsters too!

Frey looked like he got roughed up on the playground and had his lunch money stolen. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic insanity and laughable gaslighting ("Dems are anti-crime"? PLEASE).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

