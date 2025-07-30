Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threate...
The MAGA Agenda Is on the Line
Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate...
VIP
WaPo Turns to Focus Group for Clues on Why Young Men Keep Voting...
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportati...
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama...
Political Purge: Seth Meyers Views His Late-Night TV Talk Show as Cathartic Not...
Inland Tsunami Warning? National Weather Service Gives All Clear to North Dakota -...
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That...
Something to 'Crow' About: Dem Chuck Schumer Claims Almost 170 Million Americans Don’t...
VIP
Now Is Not the Time for Tariff Rebates, It's a Time for Fiscal...
Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Mourns for When Journalism Was Factual and Unbiased

The NY Times Has Even MORE Explaining to Do After Editor's Note About Misleading Gaza Child Report

Doug P. | 10:41 AM on July 30, 2025
Journalism meme

The New York Times was busted doing New York Times things again. 

The Times ran a long story about starving and malnutrition in Gaza that clearly had a preferred narrative in mind. Now that the original story has made its way around the world, more context can be provided via an editor's note: 

Advertisement

This appears at the bottom of the long story: 

Editors’ Note: July 29, 2025

This article has been updated to include information about Mohammed Zakaria al-Mutawaq, a child in Gaza suffering from severe malnutrition. After publication of the article, The Times learned from his doctor that Mohammed also had pre-existing health problems. 

"After publishing the story we decided to find out if there's more information that maybe should have been included in the report" is not an unexpected thing for modern "journalism."

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Advertisement

They don't even acknowledge it as a correction -- just an "editor's note" put out by the Times' PR account. 

"Here's how we mislead you at great personal risk to our reporters..."

All the propaganda that's fit to print!

Meanwhile, Bethany Mandel and Karol Markowicz noticed that the Times should also have to explain something else: 

Advertisement

The Times would like it to sound as if it was just a minor journalistic oversight, but it looks like things that were inconvenient to the story they wanted to tell were just kept away: 

The legacy media continue to serve up example after example of why trust in their profession has gone completely down the drain. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives. On top of that, as we've seen, they'll push propaganda from overseas as well in order to forward preferred narratives and that must be repeatedly called out.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale
justmindy
Cincinnati’s Business Owners Slam Police Chief’s Social Media Scapegoating as Mobs Threaten Livelihoods
justmindy
Leftist Meltdowns INCOMING: The White House Parodies Jet2Holidays Commercial for Deportations
Grateful Calvin
We're All Going to Die...Again: Al Gore Reacts to the EPA Cutting Obama Era Regs and the Ratio is Epic
Eric V.
Big Dummy Adam Schiff’s Summer Stupidity: Thinks Heat in July is a Climate Conspiracy
justmindy
Scott Jennings Lists the 80/20 Hills Dems Are Dying On and How That Erodes Trust on Other Issues
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bradley Moss’ Lawfare Meltdown: Dems’ Activist Judge Overload Threat Gets Stale justmindy
Advertisement