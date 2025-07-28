U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'

Your Terms Are Acceptable: Axios Hilariously Laments How Well Trump Is Doing With...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The other day, a United Nations (U.N.) spokesman got very uncomfortable when a reporter committed a flagrant act of journalism and called out the U.N.'s hypocrisy on Israel and aid.

Advertisement

Trucks of U.N. aid are sitting undistributed because the U.N. is in bed with Hamas, letting the terror group steal the aid for its own gain. 

So Israel went ahead and recently airdropped some aid into Gaza. You'll not be surprised to learn the U.N. is -- once again -- condemning Israel for it:

Here's more from Sky News:

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel parachuted aid packages into the territory for the first time in months at the weekend amid claims a third of the population has not eaten for days.

But Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), has said they "will not reverse the deepening starvation" and often do more harm than good.

"They are expensive, inefficient & can even kill starving civilians," he wrote in a statement on X.

Here's that post, where he conveniently limited replies:

Advertisement

The double standard is staggering.

UNRWA members were right alongside Hamas on 10/7.

Bingo.

The U.N. doesn't want to do anything except blame Israel.

We all see it.

Advertisement

And Hamas seems unwilling to do either.

Nope.

Bingo.

