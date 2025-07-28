U.N. Is NEVER Happy With What Israel Does, Condemning Aid Airdrops As 'Dangerous'

The other day, a United Nations (U.N.) spokesman got very uncomfortable when a reporter committed a flagrant act of journalism and called out the U.N.'s hypocrisy on Israel and aid.

Trucks of U.N. aid are sitting undistributed because the U.N. is in bed with Hamas, letting the terror group steal the aid for its own gain.

So Israel went ahead and recently airdropped some aid into Gaza. You'll not be surprised to learn the U.N. is -- once again -- condemning Israel for it:

Explainer | The United Nations has condemned airdrops on Gaza, warning they risk killing the starving Palestinians they are intended to helphttps://t.co/m85IAx39e8 — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 28, 2025

Here's more from Sky News:

Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, and Israel parachuted aid packages into the territory for the first time in months at the weekend amid claims a third of the population has not eaten for days. But Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general for the UN Relief and Work Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), has said they "will not reverse the deepening starvation" and often do more harm than good. "They are expensive, inefficient & can even kill starving civilians," he wrote in a statement on X.

Here's that post, where he conveniently limited replies:

#Gaza: airdrops will not reverse the deepening starvation. They are expensive, inefficient & can even kill starving civilians.

It is a distraction & screensmoke.



A manmade hunger can only be addressed by political will.

Lift the siege, open the gates & guarantee safe movements… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) July 26, 2025

The double standard is staggering.

LOL "Israel is killing people by blocking food!"



Also: "Israel is killing people by allowing food!"



Meanwhile UN employees are literally Hamas fighters. — The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) July 28, 2025

UNRWA members were right alongside Hamas on 10/7.

Oh look, lol, predictable crap that the socialists and their media fluffers make up to protect their Hamas heroes. — The Toon Libertarian (@ToonLibertarian) July 28, 2025

Bingo.

I can also criticise and find problems with all sorts of things. Can I get your job? Alternative How about @UN actually does something and distributes the piles of aid mounting at Kerem Shalom? https://t.co/FPOl4QFey3 — Joe Mama (@rafrafUk) July 28, 2025

The U.N. doesn't want to do anything except blame Israel.

How long before we see fake deaths from airdropped food? We already see your plan @UN @UNLazzarini.



We know you work with Hamas.



We know that they make money stealing free food and reselling it.



We know you are complicit in faking deaths.



We see you coming from miles away. https://t.co/91GiReFsA1 — OnceAnAngel 💮 (@OnceAnAngel18) July 27, 2025

We all see it.

The options are release the hostages or move out of the way. https://t.co/wOjueDSjiA — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 28, 2025

And Hamas seems unwilling to do either.

Is there any aid delivery system that gets aid into the hands of civilians vs Hamas they won’t b***h about? https://t.co/VsfkioxngW — whashkenazi jew (@tribelessjew) July 28, 2025

Nope.

If any Gazan had been killed by a pallet of food, there'd be pictures of the incident everywhere.



This is just more "heads you lose, tails you lose" crap from the Hamas-adjacent press. Nothing is good enough because the point isn't to actually feed people. It's to save Hamas. https://t.co/P3kOzjc5UV — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 28, 2025

Bingo.

