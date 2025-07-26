'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not...
Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip
The AWFLs Strike Again! Retired Lefty Brit Journo Says Violent Migrants Are Just...
Women Are Banging Pots With Spoons in Scotland to Free Palestine
Sohrab Ahmari Asks How a Starving Infant Can Take or Release Hostages
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web...
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Newspaper Says ICE Gave Immigration Lawyer Taco Bell's Phone Number
NBC News Devolves Into Parody With RIDICULOUS Story Attacking the Blue Angels In...
Judge Dismisses Trump Admin Lawsuit Against Chicago Over Its Sanctuary City Policies
Fired ABC Host Terry Moran Says President Trump Must Be 'Stopped' From Seizing...
Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the...

Shameless Obama Pod Bro Jon Favreau Says Israel Is Lying About the UN Not Distributing Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 9:00 PM on July 26, 2025
ImgFlip

The last time we heard from Obama lackey Jon Favreau, he was whining about the Big Beautiful Bill in a post that was a bit violent towards Republicans.

Favreau is back, this time lying about Israel and the United Nation (UN) failing to distribute aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

It's there, on video.

And as this writer told you earlier, the UN both wants Israel to secure aid distribution while barring the IDF from escorting aid trucks.

So, once again, the UN are the bad guys here. But they're in bed with Hamas, so that doesn't surprise us.

Yes, it is.

If it was, you'd tell Hamas to end the war.

We note you're not doing that, Jon.

EXTREMELY believable.

Working for Obama, who loved the UN.

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Advertisement

YUP.

That's (D)ifferent.

Very bad things.

Totally famous.

All of this.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA GAZA HAMAS ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed
Brett T.
Internet Is Forever! The NEA Tried Scrubbing Its 2025 Handbook From the Web But Corey DeAngelis Saved It
Amy Curtis
It's a White Ford 'Barack-o!': Trump Trolls Obama With Hilarious Freeway Chase Meme
Grateful Calvin
Brian Stelter: After Epstein Birthday Card ‘Scoop,’ WSJ Reporter Booted From Scotland Trip
Brett T.
According to the NY Post Zohran Mamdani LOVES Capitalism and Police (Just Not for YOU)
Doug P.
CNN’s Harry Enten SHATTERS Jemele Hill’s Fantasy that MAGA is Leaving Trump Over Media’s Epstein Hysteria
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Lululemon Karen' Gets in the Face of Federal Agents, Who Are Not Impressed Brett T.
Advertisement