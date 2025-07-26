Shameless Obama Pod Bro Jon Favreau Says Israel Is Lying About the UN Not Distributing Aid

The last time we heard from Obama lackey Jon Favreau, he was whining about the Big Beautiful Bill in a post that was a bit violent towards Republicans.

Favreau is back, this time lying about Israel and the United Nation (UN) failing to distribute aid to Gaza.

Yes, it's very believable that the UN packed up truckloads of food and medicine only to let it sit there while people starve.



We should instead take the word of a government where one minister just spoke openly about "wiping out" Gaza and said "we don't need to be concerned with… https://t.co/zuGwRvnmwb — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 25, 2025

It's there, on video.

And as this writer told you earlier, the UN both wants Israel to secure aid distribution while barring the IDF from escorting aid trucks.

So, once again, the UN are the bad guys here. But they're in bed with Hamas, so that doesn't surprise us.

Wow, your hate is profound. — aring 💙🇮🇱🌻 (arinpg.bsky.social) (@aring) July 25, 2025

Yes, it is.

Yes, my hate for the starvation of little children is quite profound — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 25, 2025

If it was, you'd tell Hamas to end the war.

We note you're not doing that, Jon.

Yes it is extremely believable that the UN would be lazy and corrupt. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) July 26, 2025

EXTREMELY believable.

Dude, the UN is probably one of the most corrupt and incompetent institutions in the world.



Where the heck have you been? — That's what SMOD said! (@TheOneWhoSmods) July 26, 2025

Working for Obama, who loved the UN.

I mean, they deliberately pulled forces away to allow invasions, traded sex for food, and put repressive regimes in charge of women's rights - starving people to try to make Israel look bad absolutely seems on the table — Epicteethus (@EpicTeethus) July 26, 2025

YUP.

Can't wait to see @jonfavs reaction to what UN soliders did in Rwanda in the 1990s https://t.co/FnLugRi85t — George Templeton (Kiss/My Grits) (@rodentpolitics) July 26, 2025

That's (D)ifferent.

This is, in fact, quite believable if you know about the UN. The UN also has repeatedly employed people who force refugees to have sex with them for food and then doesn’t punish or fire them and instead covered it up for years. It’s a bad organization that does bad things. https://t.co/KMbrVcfKMJ — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) July 26, 2025

Very bad things.

The UN: famous for not having corruption scandals involving food programs https://t.co/XlVbFrBlBR — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 26, 2025

Totally famous.

The UN is terrified to distribute the aid. The distribution sites are routinely attacked, and as we know, people have died. That’s not entirely difficult to believe about Hamas, even with extreme sympathy for the people of Gaza. https://t.co/PUcSB0cRsq — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) July 26, 2025

All of this.

