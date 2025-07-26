U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and Gaza Aid

The United Nations (UN) is garbage.

That's not news to anyone reading Twitchy, really, but for those trolls you encounter who think the UN and Hamas are the good guys in the ongoing war, here's more video exposing the UN's hypocrisy when it comes to Israel.

Advertisement

WATCH:

The UN: “Israel must guarantee safe delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”



Also the UN: “Israel is not allowed to secure that aid or protect the convoys.”



Reporter: “Isn’t that a contradiction?”



The UN: “Uhh…” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/GykxY9Xv7P — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 25, 2025

Yes, it is a contradiction. By design.

The UN is in bed with Hamas, letting the terror group steal and hoard aid meant for the civilians. Then they turn around and blame Israel for starving and 'genociding' the people of Gaza.

Absolute garbage organization, run by garbage people.

Indeed, it is contradictory, and the UN is complicit in the famine that is raging in Gaza. — Melba Chang (@mcc2224) July 25, 2025

On purpose. So they can attack Israel.

Just like Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military outposts so they can launch attacks on Israel and then blame Israel for civilian casualties.

Sounds logical 🙄 — Tessa (@TessaVonBDorf) July 26, 2025

Totally logical.

How dishonest can the UN spokesman be? If they go to Israel, they are safe. If they go to Gaza, they aren’t safe alone and even more unsafe if the Israelis are protecting them… — V (@V4vendetta14) July 25, 2025

How dishonest is the UN? If they told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look. That's how dishonest they are.

Watching somebody "uh" and "um" their way through onset retardation is something that wasn't on my 21st century bingo card, but there it is. — JC (@JC1964JC) July 26, 2025

Heh.

The UN sets mutually exclusive, therefore impossible, standards for Israel in Gaza. https://t.co/q90RoSBIaN — Hugo Gurdon (@hgurdon) July 26, 2025

As they've done this entire time.

Why is there even still a UN? What a useless, ball-less organization. https://t.co/yyxe6hJWFy — Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) July 25, 2025

Certain people love the idea of the UN being a global government.

Classic deflection. Bureaucrats are very good at this. https://t.co/keKgs0U8SN — Jacqueline Lim (@jacq1101) July 25, 2025

They sure are.

I’ve watched this several times now. I’m still taking it in. https://t.co/iLcZigX53z — That’s your Lott🎗️ (@MarkyLott) July 26, 2025

It's spectacular, and not in a good way, isn't it?

This is so laughable. “We want Israel to protect the convoys, but we do not want IDF protection of the convoys. And we want that so we can keep our people safe.”



Safe how? Who should provide security if not the occupying power? America isn’t going to do it lmfao https://t.co/T3nUPZPElL — Bogus (@BoldlyBogus) July 25, 2025

They don't want security. They want to prolong this war and make Israel look bad.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.



