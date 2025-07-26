Lying Liars Who Lie: NBC News Keeps Running Cover for Obama and the...
U.N. Spokesman SQUIRMS As Reporter Exposes Double Standard U.N. Applies to Israel and Gaza Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on July 26, 2025
ImgFlip

The United Nations (UN) is garbage.

That's not news to anyone reading Twitchy, really, but for those trolls you encounter who think the UN and Hamas are the good guys in the ongoing war, here's more video exposing the UN's hypocrisy when it comes to Israel.

WATCH:

Yes, it is a contradiction. By design.

The UN is in bed with Hamas, letting the terror group steal and hoard aid meant for the civilians. Then they turn around and blame Israel for starving and 'genociding' the people of Gaza.

Absolute garbage organization, run by garbage people.

On purpose. So they can attack Israel.

Just like Hamas uses schools and hospitals as military outposts so they can launch attacks on Israel and then blame Israel for civilian casualties.

Totally logical.

How dishonest is the UN? If they told us the sky is blue, we'd go outside to look. That's how dishonest they are.

Heh.

As they've done this entire time.

Certain people love the idea of the UN being a global government.

They sure are.

It's spectacular, and not in a good way, isn't it?

They don't want security. They want to prolong this war and make Israel look bad.

