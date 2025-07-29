VIP
Now Is Not the Time for Tariff Rebates, It's a Time for Fiscal...
VIP
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Mourns for When Journalism Was Factual and Unbiased
Commie Goblin Robert Reich Tells Dems to Stop Chasing the 'Center' and Double...
Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good...
VIP
California's Chaos: How Misguided Policies and Leadership Are Driving the State to Ruin
GENDER GAP: Daily Mail Reveals Men REALLY Don't Care About Politics When It...
Sen. Cory Booker Having Another Tantrum on the Senate Floor About Everything
Obama Bros Unmasked: Pod Save America's Anti-Israel Rant Signals Democratic Party's Repuls...
Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Broadcast Networks Devote 41 Seconds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Drop
Senator Cory Booker’s Latest Meltdown Is One for the History Books
INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In...
Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in...

Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on July 29, 2025
Twitter

We can't tell if these are rehearsed or not. What was the person like while setting up the iPhone camera to make this video? Were they psychotic?

If you're mad that Gaza has no food, don't blame Israel; blame the United Nations and Hamas. As we reported Monday, Israel has started air-dropping aid into Gaza, but the United Nations is afraid it risks killing the starving Palestinians they're trying to help. CNN also talked to some Palestinians who claimed it was "an insult to their dignity" to have to chase after aid like dogs.

Advertisement

This woman absolutely loses it over starving babies in Gaza, but never once calls on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages. We're sure that that has never crossed what's left of her mind.

Language warning:

No one can be that angry all of the time. It's just theater.

Exactly. And as our own Amy Curtis pointed out in a VIP post Monday, a Turkish media outlet stole video from a neo-natal Facebook account, claiming it was a child "too starved" to cry. They also posted a video of a "starving" 5-year-old Mohammed, who has cerebral palsy, hypoxemia (a lower-than-normal blood oxygen level), and a genetic disorder.

Recommended

Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’
Brett T.
Advertisement

These people don't need TikTok — they need heavy prescription medicine if they're not on it already. Maybe air-drop some on this woman's house.

***

Tags:

PALESTINIANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’
Brett T.
Commie Goblin Robert Reich Tells Dems to Stop Chasing the 'Center' and Double Down on Crazy
Amy Curtis
GENDER GAP: Daily Mail Reveals Men REALLY Don't Care About Politics When It Comes to Dating
Amy Curtis
Obama Bros Unmasked: Pod Save America's Anti-Israel Rant Signals Democratic Party's Repulsive Shift
justmindy
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Woman Crying Over Sydney Sweeney Ad Needs to See Action From the ‘Good Whites’ Brett T.
Advertisement