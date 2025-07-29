Typical Liberal Woman Absolutely Loses It Because Gaza Has No Food

We can't tell if these are rehearsed or not. What was the person like while setting up the iPhone camera to make this video? Were they psychotic?

If you're mad that Gaza has no food, don't blame Israel; blame the United Nations and Hamas. As we reported Monday, Israel has started air-dropping aid into Gaza, but the United Nations is afraid it risks killing the starving Palestinians they're trying to help. CNN also talked to some Palestinians who claimed it was "an insult to their dignity" to have to chase after aid like dogs.

This woman absolutely loses it over starving babies in Gaza, but never once calls on Hamas to surrender and release the hostages. We're sure that that has never crossed what's left of her mind.

Language warning:

Why do people infected by the woke mind virus always look and sound like this? pic.twitter.com/Q7UfBnvXMu — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) July 29, 2025

✅ Thick framed glasses

✅ Bad hair

✅ Obese

✅ Shitty tattoos

✅ Septum piercing

✅ Incoherent screaming



Somewhere, there’s a factory just churning these people out. pic.twitter.com/E6D69XVjvC — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 28, 2025

Something deep in my bones tells me that she’s a public school teacher. — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 (@WaywardGreg) July 28, 2025

It’s fascinating how people who film themselves having complete breakdowns think they’re sane and moral. I wonder how many practice beforehand. — Sean Kyzar (@skyzarbiker) July 28, 2025

No one can be that angry all of the time. It's just theater.

This rocket surgeon doesn't get than one of the reasons Palestinians are starving is because it generates propaganda videos like this. — Ohms13 (@ohms133) July 29, 2025

Exactly. And as our own Amy Curtis pointed out in a VIP post Monday, a Turkish media outlet stole video from a neo-natal Facebook account, claiming it was a child "too starved" to cry. They also posted a video of a "starving" 5-year-old Mohammed, who has cerebral palsy, hypoxemia (a lower-than-normal blood oxygen level), and a genetic disorder.

So, where DID Gazans get food before the war? — WTF, WashoeWill (@WTFWilliam1) July 29, 2025

"Somewhere, there’s a factory just churning these people out."



It used to be universities, but now its primary schools too. — Bridge to the Overman 🇦🇺 (@OvermanBridge) July 29, 2025

She’s definitely been feeding herself. — Mets/Blues 🇺🇸 (@BadMoonRiisin) July 28, 2025

She had to wait for grandma to leave for her weekly shopping to film that video. Neighbors heard it all though. 😮‍💨 — Nicole De Graff (@Nicole4Oregon) July 28, 2025

I have one question: How many takes did it take to get this masterpiece?? — Miss G (@Green_k100) July 28, 2025

It’s the “I’m precious” t-shirt that completes the look, though. Someone needs a wellness check. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) July 29, 2025

These people don't need TikTok — they need heavy prescription medicine if they're not on it already. Maybe air-drop some on this woman's house.

