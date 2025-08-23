A Story In Three Parts: Jarvis Shares Moment Lefty Author Joyce Carol Oates Learns About Cracker Barrel

The last time we heard from Lefty author Joyce Carol Oates, she was warning that universities hiring conservative professors would backfire ... on conservatives.

Because reasons.

Now she's back, at least in screenshot form, as Jarvis shares Oates' discovering what 'Cracker Barrel' really means.

Joyce Carol Oates is a national treasure. pic.twitter.com/B9nqMetmju — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 23, 2025

I think we should start a new account called something like THE JOYCE CAROL OATES VOYAGE OF DISCOVERY and it’s just posts where she learns things. https://t.co/QCjwH3lwq7 pic.twitter.com/n3n5kSFwHn — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 23, 2025

What is in the barrel? Or is query naive? pic.twitter.com/9gGuXPyw5O — Damin Toell (@damintoell) August 23, 2025

JCO Ponders The Nature of Legs pic.twitter.com/XDmTFz9xOu — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 23, 2025

I’m not sure what’s she’s saying here or even what she’s trying to say but I love it anyway.



“A Beautiful Brain” lol pic.twitter.com/TKl6WLL94x — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 23, 2025

That's not the title of the movie.

My roommate for a few years grew up in the projects. Black guy. Once said, “there’s no slur that offends white folk like the N-word. Well, there’s one but I don’t say it.”



“What word? Cracker? Honkie?” Had to beg him to share whatever this magic word was.



Finally, sheepishly,… — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 23, 2025

I picture that she’s dictating these tweets to her housekeeper. — WOPR now with 128K (@W_O_P_R) August 23, 2025

This writer laughed out loud, because you're probably right.

according to Grok, a recurring theme in her books is “class tensions” https://t.co/iUyCDbFo4U pic.twitter.com/e4x2FsfkiK — Aktion (@antistupidide) August 23, 2025

But of what nation? https://t.co/WGoqnkDGGM — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) August 23, 2025

And the icing is she turns a racist slur uttered against whites as really about racist whites. https://t.co/ayPue9HHTv — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 23, 2025

it's endlessly amusing how some of the most significant authors of adult fiction of our era, Stephen King and Joyce Carol Oates, constantly prove themselves outright morons, while JK Rowling is actually very clever and enormously talented. https://t.co/5CyShNRtiR — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) August 23, 2025

Did @JoyceCarolOates think that @CrackerBarrel referred to a barrel full of racist white people…? https://t.co/nyVxuUPXGb — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) August 23, 2025

I once got to hear her speak. JCO took an hour to say that she had nothing to say. https://t.co/JkLF80fELM — BookstoreThor (@BookstoreThor) August 23, 2025

