Don't Burst Our Bubble! The NYT and Joyce Carol Oates Are Terrified of Conservatives In Universities

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 8:00 AM on July 11, 2025
imgflip

It has long been said that leftists in academia love all kinds of diversity, except for diversity of thought. 

It's not a secret that most colleges and universities in America are liberal strongholds, with almost no conservatives, statistically speaking, present to give students an alternate viewpoint to the message of hating and undermining America that comes from the left.

Some areas of the country, such as Florida and Texas, are working to break up the ideological monopoly in higher education by promoting the hiring of more conservatives or building new universities. 

And this has the left terrified. 

Yesterday, Joyce Carol Oates (last seen trying to defend Bill De Blasio's killing of a groundhog and claiming that the Bible is 'fiction'), posted a link to an article in The New York Times claiming that hiring or admitting conservatives at colleges would backfire ... on conservatives. 

The article is, of course, written by a 'progressive,' Jennifer Morton, who teaches philosophy at the University of Pennsylvania. Here is some of the pretzel logic she uses to make her case:

But a policy of hiring professors and admitting students because they have conservative views would actually endanger the open-minded intellectual environment that proponents of viewpoint diversity say they want. By creating incentives for professors and students to have and maintain certain political positions, such a policy would discourage curiosity and reward narrowness of thought ...

... Admitting students for viewpoint diversity would turn the holding of conservative ideas into a quasi-identity, subject to some of the same concerns. Students admitted to help restore ideological balance would likely feel a responsibility to defend certain views, regardless of the force of opposing arguments they might encounter.

It's almost impossible to believe that she could miss the point so completely. Except it's also not hard to believe at all. 

No one is demanding that colleges have 'quotas' of conservative students and professors. But it's natural to think that someone indoctrinated in the DEI mindset would think that way. All conservatives are asking is to stop discriminating against them in academia. 

Norton also claims that she can't be ideologically captured because she makes her students read a book written by a libertarian. 

LOL. 

But then Oates had to pile on the warning against conservative professors with a follow-up tweet filled with some of the most backward-thinking, bigoted, and completely clueless caricatures of conservatives that we have seen in some time. 

... really, research universities should hire physicists who disbelieve in modern physics? anthropologists who believe that "Aryans" are the master race? poets who believe in Rhyming?  philosophers who are staunch Thomists, or believe in the Creation? historians who don't acknowledge slavery in the US?  
what a clown show, a sort of campus "Book of Mormon."

Is the shift key malfunctioning on her keyboard? What's with all of the weird non-capitalization and capitalization? 

More to the point, this is how Oates believes that all conservatives think. Because she doesn't know any and would never deign to speak with one. 

Conservative professors are teaching 'the master race' and that slavery didn't or doesn't exist? 

What country does Oates think she's living in? 

It reads almost like a parody, except this is what Oates truly believes. 

Ahh, but you should have realized it. Never forget that she was an outspoken critic of hunting dinosaurs. 

HAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Before you ask, yes, that is a real tweet. No, she was not joking. And no, she has not deleted it. 

Well, there's that too. 

And does anyone actually believe that 'the left eats its own,' as she claims? No, they only criticize each other for not being more woke. 

Not even close. 

We'd almost make an allowance for her ignorant thinking because of her advanced age, but Oates has been this dumb for decades. 

Yes, Oates did equate Thomism with Naziism. 

Because God forbid that students learn anything about faith and reason from one of history's greatest Christian philosophers, St. Thomas Aquinas.

Lord knows, both Morton at UPenn and Oates could learn a lot by sitting down with, say, Victor Davis Hanson.

LOL. 

That quip from Vidal is evergreen for as long as Oates is still with us. 

Her post was so bad, even Jonah Goldberg buried his face in his palm. 

And that's from the guy who has made Liberal Fascism his playbook. 

While we believe Oates was trying to be funny, we don't think she intended people to be laughing AT her. 

If the choice is between Oates' secular religion of unmitigated narcissism and St. Thomas Aquinas, well, that might be one of the easiest choices we've ever had to make. 

But Joyce Carol Oates can probably rest easy. Conservatives aren't exactly about to take over Ivy League campuses anytime soon. She'll be safe in her bubble for a while longer. 

We'll all just be outside that bubble, building better educational models and systems, while pointing and laughing at her. 

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM EDUCATION FREE SPEECH THE NEW YORK TIMES DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

