Democrats Take Majority in Virginia House of Delegates and As Expected ... It's...
Bold Act of Journalism Alert: NYT Publishes Fair, Insightful Article on Trans Kids
Biden Accuser Sues FBI for Threatening to ‘Eliminate’ Her
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh...
In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's...
Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big...
Tragic! Kansas City Chiefs Fans Found Frozen in Backyard Revealed Dead From Fentanyl...
DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife...
If This Is the Show Biden's Obsessed With It's No Wonder He Thinks...
Sucks to be HER --> Fani Willis' Terrible, Horrible, No-Good, Very Bad Week...
Ravens Tight End Steps Up on Southwest Flight
Politico Floated Ideas for Biden Campaign Songs So Here Are Suggestions for Media...
'REAL Unemployment Rate 6.3% -7.4%': Deep Dive Thread Into Jan Jobs Report RAINS...
Don't Want Young Girls in Locker Rooms With Biological Males? Then You Must...

Joyce Carol Oates Claims Bill De Blasio Could NOT Have Killed the Groundhog All Those Years Ago

justmindy
justmindy  |  2:14 PM on February 02, 2024
AP Photo/Staten Island Advance, Anthony DePrimo

Every year on 'Groundhog's Day', in a manner seemingly right out of the film by the same name, people make jokes about the year the former New York Mayor, Bill De Blasio, dropped and killed a helpless groundhog.

Advertisement

Rest in Power, Chuck.

That was not the fault of the groundhog.

His wife has left him. This man has been through enough.

The story takes a turn when acclaimed author, Joyce Carol Oates, weighs in dropping knowledge about the heartiness of the groundhog. Who knew she was also an expert in garden varmints? Also, Twitter is worth every penny of the subscription fee just for takes like this. Since Twitchy aggregates the best tweets of the day for you here, you should definitely buy VIP access. Use code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off right now. Back to our story.

Recommended

DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her
Sam J.
Advertisement

Rudy was the last of the good ones.

Not surprisingly, Joyce does not agree with that appraisal of Rudy.

How the groundhog landed is really important context, though. It was head down for those who did not witness the fall.

The murderer speaks.

Advertisement

What do they have on her?

Not until Chuck is avenged.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!









Tags: BILL DE BLASIO JOYCE CAROL OATES NEW YORK TRUTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her
Sam J.
Bro, Take the L! David Hogg Tries Picking a Fight With Matt Walsh and WOOF, Someone Better Call 9-1-1
Sam J.
Bold Act of Journalism Alert: NYT Publishes Fair, Insightful Article on Trans Kids
Amy Curtis
Check Out This 2022 BOMBSHELL of a Clip of Ilhan Omar BEFORE Big Tech Tries Taking It Down (Watch)
Sam J.
In Case You Needed More Convincing the Left's 'Climate Agenda' Is BS, Here's What Dr. Fauci Thinks
Doug P.
If This Is the Show Biden's Obsessed With It's No Wonder He Thinks He's Doing a Great Job
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DAAAMN SON: Dana Loesch Reminds Twitter WHY You Never Ever Bring a Knife to a Gunfight With Her Sam J.
Advertisement