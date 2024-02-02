Joyce Carol Oates Claims Bill De Blasio Could NOT Have Killed the Groundhog All Those Years Ago

Every year on 'Groundhog's Day', in a manner seemingly right out of the film by the same name, people make jokes about the year the former New York Mayor, Bill De Blasio, dropped and killed a helpless groundhog.

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio drops Staten Island Chuck during the yearly Groundhog’s Day celebration.



Chuck died 7 days later, the Staten Island Zoo covering up his death until September.(2014) pic.twitter.com/bpvOwGnFyQ — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) February 2, 2024

Justice for Chuck — Eyes on the Right (@EyesOnTheRight) February 2, 2024

Rest in Power, Chuck.

The groundhog later haunted him and made him a bad mayor. — Foxtrot🏵 (@Optic4680389455) February 2, 2024

That was not the fault of the groundhog.

Somebody needs to pick him up and drop him now — ☀️ (@vocadotoast) February 2, 2024

His wife has left him. This man has been through enough.

dropping a mature groundhog a few feet onto the ground would certainly not kill or even injure the groundhog. anyone who thinks otherwise is not a gardener & does not know the first thing about the obduracy, rapacity, & sheer animal cunning of a groundhog. https://t.co/aoxeLNlcLd — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 2, 2024

The story takes a turn when acclaimed author, Joyce Carol Oates, weighs in dropping knowledge about the heartiness of the groundhog. Who knew she was also an expert in garden varmints? Back to our story.

To think, the groundhog-killing mayor was still the most normal mayor NYC has had in the last 25 years — scab eater (@ThrottleMerlin) February 2, 2024

Rudy was the last of the good ones.

is there a curse on NYC mayors? each mayor begins with much hope & media enhancement, ends despised & abject with all boroughs turned against him & media repudiating him as if they'd never enhanced him. & then there is R. Giuliani in a class by himself. https://t.co/2iti8q2DI5 — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 2, 2024

Not surprisingly, Joyce does not agree with that appraisal of Rudy.

you know, this is in reference to a tweet about former accursed NYC mayor de Blassio dropping a groundhog that later died. tweets only make sense in context & then often they don't anyway. https://t.co/ofpfOix5Ni — Joyce Carol Oates (@JoyceCarolOates) February 2, 2024

How the groundhog landed is really important context, though. It was head down for those who did not witness the fall.

I urge everyone to heed the wise words of one of America’s greatest writers, and apparently an expert on groundhog management as well! 😊 — Bill de Blasio (@BilldeBlasio) February 2, 2024

The murderer speaks.

The 2/2 Groundhog Truthers are here https://t.co/Xc2RVXuPjr — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) February 2, 2024

They’re trying to do the same thing to the murdered ground hog that they did with Epstein. THE GROUND HOG DID NOT KILL ITSELF https://t.co/T265hxk9sx — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 2, 2024

hate to see jco in the pockets of big groundhog smh https://t.co/4uopdi8Ix9 — Desus MF Nice💯 (@desusnice) February 2, 2024

What do they have on her?

Will this scandal never subside…? https://t.co/IGjotlHTxt — Kurt Loder (@kurt_loder) February 2, 2024

Not until Chuck is avenged.

