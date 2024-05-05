WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With Euthanasia

This writer has written about Canada's MAID program for a little while, each time warning people that this program would be abused by the government, applied as a cost-saving measure against the poor, the elderly, and the infirm. As the numbers of MAID 'patients' (victims would be a better word) rise, at least one Canadian PM praises it as 'enhanced freedom'. Even Orwell shudders.

Jacobin Magazine -- not exactly a bastion of right-wing thought -- has noticed now, too.

Canada boasts one of the world’s highest assisted-death rates, supposedly enabling the terminally ill to die with dignity. But this suicide program increasingly resembles a dystopian replacement for care services, exchanging social welfare for euthanasia. https://t.co/vApQN1V729 — Jacobin (@jacobin) May 2, 2024

They write:

For want of a mattress, a man is dead. That’s the story, in sum, of a quadriplegic man who chose to end his life in January through medically assisted death. Normand Meunier’s story, as reported by the CBC, began with a visit to a Quebec hospital due to a respiratory virus. Meunier subsequently developed a painful bedsore after being left without access to a mattress to accommodate his needs. Thereafter, he applied to Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program. As Rachel Watts writes in her report, Meunier spent ninety-five hours on a stretcher in the emergency room — just hours short of four days. The bedsore he developed “eventually worsened to the point where bone and muscle were exposed and visible — making his recovery and prognosis bleak.” The man who “didn’t want to be a burden” chose to die at home. An internal investigation into the matter is underway.

An absolute travesty.

But completely expected.

The state is not benevolent. The state does not care about you. And if the state -- in its calculus -- decides you cost more than you're worth, they'll end your life and save themselves the expense of caring for you.

We all made fun of Sarah Palin w/her "death panels", but it's looking more and more like it was a case of a broken clock being right twice a day. https://t.co/CL5Ah4f0Xq pic.twitter.com/yjpbQdm2oU — Aragorn Aragon (@RXCafeTX) May 3, 2024

It's euthanasia, because "free healthcare" isn't free. Canadians are literally paying for their socialized medicine with their lives. https://t.co/fHuOoWbgDx — Wedge Antilles' mech droid (@R2A3hw) May 4, 2024

