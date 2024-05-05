He's FINE: NBC Slobbers All Over Biden's 'Less Is More' Strategy but X...
WE WARNED YOU! Jacobin Mag Shocked Canada's MAID Program Replacing Social Welfare With Euthanasia

Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on May 05, 2024
Twitchy

This writer has written about Canada's MAID program for a little while, each time warning people that this program would be abused by the government, applied as a cost-saving measure against the poor, the elderly, and the infirm. As the numbers of MAID 'patients' (victims would be a better word) rise, at least one Canadian PM praises it as 'enhanced freedom'. Even Orwell shudders.

Jacobin Magazine -- not exactly a bastion of right-wing thought -- has noticed now, too.

They write:

For want of a mattress, a man is dead. That’s the story, in sum, of a quadriplegic man who chose to end his life in January through medically assisted death. Normand Meunier’s story, as reported by the CBC, began with a visit to a Quebec hospital due to a respiratory virus. Meunier subsequently developed a painful bedsore after being left without access to a mattress to accommodate his needs. Thereafter, he applied to Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) program.

As Rachel Watts writes in her report, Meunier spent ninety-five hours on a stretcher in the emergency room — just hours short of four days. The bedsore he developed “eventually worsened to the point where bone and muscle were exposed and visible — making his recovery and prognosis bleak.” The man who “didn’t want to be a burden” chose to die at home. An internal investigation into the matter is underway.

An absolute travesty.

But completely expected.

The state is not benevolent. The state does not care about you. And if the state -- in its calculus -- decides you cost more than you're worth, they'll end your life and save themselves the expense of caring for you.

Yes it is.

Because, just maybe, they realized this will impact them and their loved ones.

Many were warning them, for a long time, and were ignored or dismissed or criticized.

Nope. No other way.

This was inevitable.

Always.

EVERYONE.

You can't despise them enough.

Leftism is self-loathing and destructive.

Of course. It's always capitalism's fault.

The perfect meme.

Yes, they are.

And we all saw this coming.

