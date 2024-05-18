The Hill Earns Community Notes for Harrison Butker Headline

As Twitchy reported Friday, Mollie Z. Hemingway had just two words for The Hill after it published its headline: "You lie." The Hill was anxious to keep the train rolling on the story of Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, a Catholic who gave a Catholic commencement address at a Catholic college, noting that Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham had backed Butker.

The Hill's headline remains up, but is now accompanied by a Community Note:

Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham backed Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker after he gave a controversial college graduation speech, telling women that their rightful place is in the kitchen. https://t.co/9rbuMZTHK6 — The Hill (@thehill) May 17, 2024

Readers added context they thought people might want to know Butker did not tell women their place is in the kitchen. He said, "[A]ll of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

The Hill apparently thought it could take a shot at Ingraham while it was at it and turn it into a story about Fox News.

Community Notes simply quoted the speech, which most of its critics seem not to have watched. Nowhere did he say women's "rightful place is in the kitchen."

Nice note you got there. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 17, 2024

He never said that. — Kathryn (@kbean511) May 17, 2024

Can you provide that quote? You know, the one where he said that a woman's "rightful place is in the kitchen"? — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) May 17, 2024

Thank God you lose all monetization on this post. Blatant lies. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) May 17, 2024

The dude who wrote this belongs in the kitchen. Floor scrubbing only. — J (@ARaised_Eyebrow) May 17, 2024

Harrison Butker said no such thing. Thank you, however, for showcasing to everyone what horrific, leftist hacks you are.



Enjoy the Community Note and the well-deserved ratio. — Bonk (@BonkPolitics) May 17, 2024

Y'all just make up things that he didn't say and drop them in a headline, huh?? — Axiomatic Enemy of the State (@DeTocqueville14) May 17, 2024

Really, The Hill? You just decide to give up honest journalism altogether? You need to tell one of your Millennials or Gen Z's to to lay off the edibles before they post their petulant, niche, anti-constitutional "headlines". — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) May 17, 2024

Neither Butker nor Ingraham told women such a thing.



But, other than that, solid post. — Big Jarhead (@big_jarhead) May 17, 2024

Why is Ingraham a cable news anchor and not at home in the kitchen if she backs him up?

Retract this headline. — Samuel Underhill (@samunderhill_) May 17, 2024

Community noted 😂☺️😁😁 — Christine The Queen 👑 (@QueenChrim) May 17, 2024

The community note is perfection. — Sandra Madigan (@SandraMadAgain) May 17, 2024

I'm here for the community notes and the ratio. pic.twitter.com/9Jp4T42QkF — The Mad Shogun Aaron Alexander (@MrNamelessOne) May 18, 2024

Liars. You can’t get away with this crap on X. — WokeGPT (@bravenstunning) May 17, 2024

It's almost as good as a satire headline that The Onion would come up with these days.

