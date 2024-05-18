The Biden Campaign Still Claiming Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
And You Thought OUR Congress Was Chaotic! Watch Taiwan Parliament Member STEAL Bill...
'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirm...
Sen. Brian Schatz Goes to the Land of Make Believe to Create Scenarios...
Has the Left Gone Too Far? Bill Maher Once Again Moves Toward the...
UH OH: Most Recent Apple iPhone Update Restores Deleted Pics, Leading to MAJOR...
Dem House Leader Says Congress Needs to Consider Legislating SCOTUS (Who Wants to...
Sanity Restored: Asian U of London Professor Who Sued for Racism Over Sushi...
YIKES: Uber-Lefty Troll Jeff Tiedrich Embarrasses Himself With Cringy Piece of Biden Debat...
'Weak and Pathetic' Update: Biden WH Has Made Assurances to Hamas About the...
Sen. Eric Schmitt Blasts Navy Secretary for Smug Attitude About Fired Servicemembers and...
Looks Fake? People Question Biden's Handwritten Letter From a Young Girl
Biden and Harris Give Ex Gov They Said Should Resign Because of Racism...

The Hill Earns Community Notes for Harrison Butker Headline

Brett T.  |  5:00 PM on May 18, 2024
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy reported Friday, Mollie Z. Hemingway had just two words for The Hill after it published its headline: "You lie." The Hill was anxious to keep the train rolling on the story of Kansas City Chiefs placekicker Harrison Butker, a Catholic who gave a Catholic commencement address at a Catholic college, noting that Fox News pundit Laura Ingraham had backed Butker.

Advertisement

The Hill's headline remains up, but is now accompanied by a Community Note:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

Butker did not tell women their place is in the kitchen. He said, "[A]ll of my success is made possible because a girl I met in band class back in middle school would convert to the faith, become my wife, and embrace one of the most important titles of all: homemaker."

The Hill apparently thought it could take a shot at Ingraham while it was at it and turn it into a story about Fox News.

Community Notes simply quoted the speech, which most of its critics seem not to have watched. Nowhere did he say women's "rightful place is in the kitchen."

Recommended

The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
Doug P.
Advertisement
Advertisement

Why is Ingraham a cable news anchor and not at home in the kitchen if she backs him up?

It's almost as good as a satire headline that The Onion would come up with these days.

***


Tags: HEADLINE THE HILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta
Doug P.
The Biden Campaign Still Claiming Trump Told Americans to Inject Bleach
Brett T.
'Extremely Concerning': X Reacts to SCARY Study About Suicide Risk Following Gender-Affirming Surgery
Amy Curtis
UH OH: Most Recent Apple iPhone Update Restores Deleted Pics, Leading to MAJOR Privacy Policy Questions
Amy Curtis
Sanity Restored: Asian U of London Professor Who Sued for Racism Over Sushi Small Talk Loses Her Case
Amy Curtis
Sen. Brian Schatz Goes to the Land of Make Believe to Create Scenarios Around Samuel Alito's Flag
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Excitement for Biden is Palpable as POTUS' Motorcade Moves Through Atlanta Doug P.
Advertisement