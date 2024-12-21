‘I Like My Suitcase!’: Viral Barron Trump Dance Club Track and Paris Hilton, Too

Discomfort and Joy: Christmas Pay Cut Arrives for MSNBC’s Ridiculous ReidOut Host
Warren Squire  |  10:30 PM on December 21, 2024
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

We never know what we’re going to find while scrolling on X. But, this is one of the more unusual things we have discovered. It’s a video of Paris Hilton apparently riding a motorized suitcase scooter outside of the U.S. Capitol building. It’s gets weirder. She’s also lipsyncing audio of a very young Barron Trump saying ‘I like my suitcase!’ No, really!

Advertisement

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Oh, it’s gets much weirder, so stick around. But first, here’s the original video and audio of a very young and precocious Barron Trump. (WATCH)

Yes, it’s very sweet.

We promised you weirder. Apparently, Barron’s audio has been sampled and turned into a dance song. Here’s Paris Hilton again, but with the techno version of the ‘suitcase’ song. (WATCH)

The upbeat song has gone viral and is getting played in dance clubs. Here’s some DJs playing the song for a crowded rave. (WATCH)

Paris Hilton was recently in Washington, D.C. to witness the passage of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. Hilton has been instrumental in lobbying for the law which requires more oversight of youth residential treatment facilities.

Posters are very aware of her work.

It would be fun to see her collaborate with Barron Trump. We wonder what he thinks of the song. Paris Hilton has hinted at possibly running for office someday. If she gets elected, you can bet she’ll be bringing a lot of suitcases to D.C.

Tags: CAPITOL DANCE DONALD TRUMP FUNNY MUSIC PARIS

