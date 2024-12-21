‘I Like My Suitcase!’: Viral Barron Trump Dance Club Track and Paris Hilton, Too

We never know what we’re going to find while scrolling on X. But, this is one of the more unusual things we have discovered. It’s a video of Paris Hilton apparently riding a motorized suitcase scooter outside of the U.S. Capitol building. It’s gets weirder. She’s also lipsyncing audio of a very young Barron Trump saying ‘I like my suitcase!’ No, really!

See for yourself. (WATCH)

Paris Hilton used the viral “I like my suitcase” audio of a young Barron Trump in a TikTok outside the U.S. Capitol. It has nearly 360,000 likes.



Trump is longtime friends with the Hilton family. pic.twitter.com/BVdATfGUUf — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 21, 2024

Lol did not see that coming. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) December 21, 2024

Oh, it’s gets much weirder, so stick around. But first, here’s the original video and audio of a very young and precocious Barron Trump. (WATCH)

💼 "I like my suitcase!"



Viral clips of a young Barron Trump discussing his affection for drums and his suitcase have endeared social media users in the wake of his father's election victory pic.twitter.com/muBDPorGwx — Telegraph US (@TelegraphUS) December 5, 2024

My fav video of Barron. You have lunch then you go to school 🫡 — Brittany Rae (@legitbrittFLA) December 21, 2024

It’s so wholesome lol — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 21, 2024

Yes, it’s very sweet.

We promised you weirder. Apparently, Barron’s audio has been sampled and turned into a dance song. Here’s Paris Hilton again, but with the techno version of the ‘suitcase’ song. (WATCH)

I like my Slivcase 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ik9LSjBlI4 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) December 2, 2024

The upbeat song has gone viral and is getting played in dance clubs. Here’s some DJs playing the song for a crowded rave. (WATCH)

Barron Trump 'I Like My Suitcase' Remix 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NseX1UMKSg — Racheal Rae (@LaehcaRae) December 1, 2024

Paris Hilton was recently in Washington, D.C. to witness the passage of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act. Hilton has been instrumental in lobbying for the law which requires more oversight of youth residential treatment facilities.

Posters are very aware of her work.

Paris Hilton out here trying to protect children in America more than our own politicians. — Natalie (@Natalya08) December 21, 2024

She's a lil weird but she supports children's rights and abuses in the system. I think she's a good egg. — CancerSucks (@SueMe1991) December 21, 2024

Her work is so impressive. She takes it seriously while also having her fun persona that brings the cause more attention. — HJ (@PhillyHj) December 21, 2024

She’s thinking of running for office for too. — MAGA CANMAN 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ca30199057Chris) December 21, 2024

One of these days Paris is going to be spotted at Mar-a-Lago strategizing TikTok memes with young Barron and the left is literally going to melt — Steven 🇺🇸 (@SirStevenKJ) December 21, 2024

It would be fun to see her collaborate with Barron Trump. We wonder what he thinks of the song. Paris Hilton has hinted at possibly running for office someday. If she gets elected, you can bet she’ll be bringing a lot of suitcases to D.C.