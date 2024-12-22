‘Fake News’ Death Rattle: CNN Posts Lowest Year-Long Audience Averages in Its History

CNN continues its death spiral. The troubled ‘news’ network ended 2024 with its lowest audience numbers ever. Bear in mind this is with 2024 being an election year. But, even that couldn’t increase viewership for the unpopular legacy media cable outlet. CNN averaged a measly 93,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demographic and only 488,000 total average viewers for the year. Time to call the TV ‘news’ funeral home and start making arrangements.

CNN sees lowest ratings in network history in 2024 according to Nielsen data.



It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand why. https://t.co/yulV1ddqYx — Arch Kennedy (@ArchKennedy) December 21, 2024

As projected. Lowest ratings ever for CNN. pic.twitter.com/FHJ9t0pxOW — Adam Collett (@AdamCollettX) December 22, 2024

Thank you for that meme.

The years of lying, political bias and pushing fake narratives have caught up with CNN. The brand is now synonymous with ‘Fake News.’

CNN hitting rock bottom.. Who could’ve guessed that nonstop propaganda and fake outrage wouldn’t keep viewers? At this rate, they’ll need to start broadcasting infomercials to stay afloat. — Ethan Townsend (@TheEthanCode) December 22, 2024

Even more brutal because it was a huge election year. — Always Wondering (@Nanwonderswhy) December 22, 2024

CNN’s new tag line: “CNN, the least watched names in news” — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 22, 2024

They don't seem to care that no one trusts them. — Wirra (@wirraone) December 22, 2024

Nope they sure don’t.

Frankly, it’s impossible to save CNN. The wholesale firings required to clear out its roster of known liars and untrusted faces in simply not going to happen. But, that hasn’t stopped some commenters from putting forth their own rescue plan.

How to begin the process of saving CNN:



1) Give Scott Jennings his own show on a prime time slot.



2) Fire Jake Tapper.



3) Fire Allison Cooper. — Kris Wysong (@KrisWysong) December 22, 2024

Their only ratings at this point are conservatives watching them for X content. — Uncle Sigma (@unclesigma30) December 22, 2024

We love Scott Jennings. He’s probably the only draw CNN has at this point.

Still, many are asking when outlet will finally curl up and die.

When will this network go out of business? — J Lee (@Jtwlker) December 22, 2024

It won’t…..Elon will buy it for Pennie’s on the dollar, right after he completes his purchases of ABC and MSNBC……LOL — Dennis Mark (@DJMESQ53) December 22, 2024

The biggest propaganda factory ain't cutting it anymore! Thank God and Elon for X — Joe Macinnis (@brashua431973) December 22, 2024

Not surprised at all. CNN is obsolete! X IS THE NEWS NOW! — RedAlways (@PATRIOT2117) December 22, 2024

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Elon Musk to purchase CNN for the studios and equipment. He could use it to launch XNews or whatever he would end up calling it.

In the meantime, CNN is toast.

They'll double down on the 💩💩💩 in 2025. Peace out! — Still All Good (@still_all_good) December 22, 2024

Sliding into 2025 on their arsh. 🤣🤣🤣 — Louis Montoya (@montoyalouis1) December 22, 2024

Let's go even lower in 2025! — No Fucks Left To Give (@Hardened_Truth) December 22, 2024

CNN’s reputation is trashed. President-Elect Donald Trump’s presidency is not going to bring back big audiences. Keep in mind Trump has never gone away and CNN’s plummet happened with him dominating the four years he was out of office plus this past election. This time next year we’ll be telling you it’s CNN’s worst year ever, again. That’s assuming they’re still around.