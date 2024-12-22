Folk Hero: Scott Jennings Catches Flack for Mocking the Left’s Love Affair with...
‘Fake News’ Death Rattle: CNN Posts Lowest Year-Long Audience Averages in Its History

Warren Squire  |  1:00 AM on December 22, 2024
AP Photo/Ron Harris

CNN continues its death spiral. The troubled ‘news’ network ended 2024 with its lowest audience numbers ever. Bear in mind this is with 2024 being an election year. But, even that couldn’t increase viewership for the unpopular legacy media cable outlet. CNN averaged a measly 93,000 viewers in the key 25-54 demographic and only 488,000 total average viewers for the year. Time to call the TV ‘news’ funeral home and start making arrangements.

Here’s more. (READ)

Thank you for that meme.

The years of lying, political bias and pushing fake narratives have caught up with CNN. The brand is now synonymous with ‘Fake News.’

Nope they sure don’t.

Frankly, it’s impossible to save CNN. The wholesale firings required to clear out its roster of known liars and untrusted faces in simply not going to happen. But, that hasn’t stopped some commenters from putting forth their own rescue plan.

We love Scott Jennings. He’s probably the only draw CNN has at this point.

Still, many are asking when outlet will finally curl up and die.

It wouldn’t be a bad idea for Elon Musk to purchase CNN for the studios and equipment. He could use it to launch XNews or whatever he would end up calling it.

In the meantime, CNN is toast.

CNN’s reputation is trashed. President-Elect Donald Trump’s presidency is not going to bring back big audiences. Keep in mind Trump has never gone away and CNN’s plummet happened with him dominating the four years he was out of office plus this past election. This time next year we’ll be telling you it’s CNN’s worst year ever, again. That’s assuming they’re still around.

