SUED: Students for Fair Admissions Files Lawsuit Against UCLA Med School's Racist Admissions Policies

We've told you quite a bit about UCLA Medical School and its dangerous, potentially deadly, woke policies. Ben Shapiro broke the story in March of last year, and in May, we told you that the lowered admissions standards resulted in cohorts of med students where HALF of the class can't pass basic tests, and didn't know how to test for life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

This writer's ex-husband died from sepsis, even though medical teams caught it. It's a serious condition that we cannot play woke politics with. It will kill people.

UCLA denied the allegations, but the DEI was already cast, and now they're being sued.

NEW: UCLA medical school was sued today for discriminating against whites and Asians in admissions.



The lawsuit is based on my reporting from last year. It was filed by Students for Fair Admissions—the same group that got affirmative action outlawed nationwide.🧵 https://t.co/9mm1B6ErsN — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 8, 2025

Here's more from Free Beacon:

UCLA medical school was sued for race discrimination on Thursday after whistleblowers alleged that the school holds black and Latino applicants to a lower standard than their white and Asian counterparts, the latest challenge for a beleaguered university already in the crosshairs of the Trump administration. The complaint is based on multiple Washington Free Beacon reports about the extent of racial preferences at the medical school. It was filed by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the group whose lawsuit against Harvard University resulted in the Supreme Court decision, in 2023, that outlawed affirmative action in higher education. In a statement to the Free Beacon, SFFA president Edward Blum framed the lawsuit as a sequel to the Harvard case. 'This lawsuit sends an important message to every institution of higher education: Any school and administrator that uses race and racial proxies in admissions in defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard will be sued,' Blum said. 'University administrators in their official and personal capacities will face vigorous legal challenges if they use race and racial proxies in the admissions process.'

Here's hoping they win the lawsuit.

As always, thanks for shining a light on the corruption. You should have gotten a Pulitzer. — LG in AZ (@myfoureyedtribe) May 9, 2025

He deserves it.

This has made it where I ONLY see white male doctors. If a white male is a doctor, he is the best of the best without question. He could not be denied. — BigMac (@BigMac1660050) May 9, 2025

DEI sees discontent among patients, and rightly so. Everyone wants -- and deserves -- a competent doctor.

I attended a state medical school outside of California and I can tell you first hand that ths is not confined to California and this has been going on for a long time — Conservative in California (@CinC2121) May 9, 2025

Scary thought.

And this is the reason I will not allow anybody but Asian male doctors around my family. https://t.co/dVIIwUZBdc — andieiam (@andieiamwhoiam) May 9, 2025

Understandable.

Do not use Dr.s from UCLA from 2016 and beyond.. could kill you https://t.co/CggD0s2AoK — Spring Wiffle (@wifflewaffel) May 9, 2025

Probably smart.

Watch this case. The federal government may seek to intervene as a plaintiff as well. https://t.co/xobU1T0F5k — John Doe (@fedjudges) May 8, 2025

That would be awesome.

We'll keep an eye on this case.

