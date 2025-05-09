Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In...
It's Not Just Private Planes! Check Out Where Bernie 'Mr. Oligarchy' Sanders Stays...
BOOM: Karoline Leavitt Drops a Mic on WH Journos Suggesting Trump's Profiting From...
'I'm Doing Well:' Former WH Official Camryn Kinsey Provides Update After Fainting During...
Border Patrol Videos From Biden vs. Trump Years Prove All We Needed Was...
Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of...
VIP
Rep. Eric Swalwell Trips All Over Dem Lawfare While Getting Triggered About DOJ...
Townhall Media's Doc 'Trump's Triumph' Will Make You Even PROUDER to Be an...
Retired Supreme Court Justice David Souter Dies Aged 85
Bill Melugin Again Adds Context You Don't Get In the Headline About Grandmother...
America First! JD Vance Says the India-Pakistan Conflict Is Fundamentally None of Our...
Seismic Stadium: Jumping Virginia Tech Metallica Fans Make ‘Enter Sandman’ a Richter Scale...
Lawyers for Letitia James Say FBI Probe into Her Alleged Mortgage Fraud Is...
Breaking: Former White House Official Camryn Kinsey Collapses On-Air on Fox News

SUED: Students for Fair Admissions Files Lawsuit Against UCLA Med School's Racist Admissions Policies

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

We've told you quite a bit about UCLA Medical School and its dangerous, potentially deadly, woke policies. Ben Shapiro broke the story in March of last year, and in May, we told you that the lowered admissions standards resulted in cohorts of med students where HALF of the class can't pass basic tests, and didn't know how to test for life-threatening conditions like sepsis.

Advertisement

This writer's ex-husband died from sepsis, even though medical teams caught it. It's a serious condition that we cannot play woke politics with. It will kill people.

UCLA denied the allegations, but the DEI was already cast, and now they're being sued.

Here's more from Free Beacon:

UCLA medical school was sued for race discrimination on Thursday after whistleblowers alleged that the school holds black and Latino applicants to a lower standard than their white and Asian counterparts, the latest challenge for a beleaguered university already in the crosshairs of the Trump administration.

The complaint is based on multiple Washington Free Beacon reports about the extent of racial preferences at the medical school. It was filed by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the group whose lawsuit against Harvard University resulted in the Supreme Court decision, in 2023, that outlawed affirmative action in higher education.

In a statement to the Free Beacon, SFFA president Edward Blum framed the lawsuit as a sequel to the Harvard case.

'This lawsuit sends an important message to every institution of higher education: Any school and administrator that uses race and racial proxies in admissions in defiance of the Supreme Court's ruling in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard will be sued,' Blum said. 'University administrators in their official and personal capacities will face vigorous legal challenges if they use race and racial proxies in the admissions process.'

Recommended

Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In His Hatred of J.D. Vance
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Here's hoping they win the lawsuit.

He deserves it.

DEI sees discontent among patients, and rightly so. Everyone wants -- and deserves -- a competent doctor.

Scary thought.

Understandable.

Probably smart.

Advertisement

That would be awesome.

We'll keep an eye on this case.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to dismantle the Department of Education and ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

Help us fight back against Big Government waste and restore power back to the states. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: DISCRIMINATION HEALTH CARE LAWS LAWSUIT RACISM UCLA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In His Hatred of J.D. Vance
Amy Curtis
BOOM: Karoline Leavitt Drops a Mic on WH Journos Suggesting Trump's Profiting From His Position
Doug P.
It's Not Just Private Planes! Check Out Where Bernie 'Mr. Oligarchy' Sanders Stays While In London
Amy Curtis
'I'm Doing Well:' Former WH Official Camryn Kinsey Provides Update After Fainting During Fox News Segment
Amy Curtis
Kristi Noem Beclowns Dem Sen. Chris Murphy With Reminder About the Kind of People Dems Prioritize
Doug P.
Border Patrol Videos From Biden vs. Trump Years Prove All We Needed Was a New President
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Jacques Cousteau of Cringe: Hack John Harwood Plumbs to New Depraved Depths In His Hatred of J.D. Vance Amy Curtis
Advertisement