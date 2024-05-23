Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic Competency Tests

This is a long, but important threat. We've talked about the dangers of wokeness at the UCLA medical school, including saying obesity is a 'slur' and weight loss is 'hopeless'.

This is deadly and will get people killed.

Now the Free Beacon has an alarming thread on the outcomes of UCLA's woke admission policies:

SCOOP: Whistleblowers at UCLA medical school say it has dramatically lowered admissions standards for minority applicants.



As a result, they say, 50% of some cohorts now fail basic tests of medical competence.



We've obtained shocking internal data.🧵https://t.co/CVMIXgn6sE pic.twitter.com/3ub10HNPpO — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

Here's more at the Free Beacon:

Long considered one of the best medical schools in the world, the University of California, Los Angeles's David Geffen School of Medicine receives as many as 14,000 applications a year. Of those, it accepted just 173 students in the 2023 admissions cycle, a record-low acceptance rate of 1.3 percent. The median matriculant took difficult science courses in college, earned a 3.8 GPA, and scored in the 88th percentile on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT). Without those stellar stats, some doctors at the school say, students can struggle to keep pace with the demanding curriculum. So when it came time for the admissions committee to consider one such student in November 2021—a black applicant with grades and test scores far below the UCLA average—some members of the committee felt that this particular candidate, based on the available evidence, was not the best fit for the top-tier medical school, according to two people present for the committee's meeting. Their reservations were not well-received. When an admissions officer voiced concern about the candidate, the two people said, the dean of admissions, Jennifer Lucero, exploded in anger.

What happened since Lucero took over medical school admissions?

Well, let the thread do the talking:

UCLA medical school hired a new dean of admissions, Jennifer Lucero, In 2020. Since then, the number of students failing their shelf exams—standardized tests taken after each clinical rotation—has exploded, rising as much as tenfold in some subjects.



That wasn't a coincidence. pic.twitter.com/tLJZCqZAQf — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

No, it's not a coincidence.

Race-based admissions have turned UCLA into a "failed medical school," said a former member of the admissions staff. "We want racial diversity so badly, we're willing to cut corners to get it."



This is the story of how that happened. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

A failed medical school.

Led by Lucero, who also serves as the DEI czar of UCLA's anesthesiology department, the admissions committee gives black and Latino applicants a pass for subpar metrics, four people who served on it said, while whites and Asians need near perfect scores to even be considered. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

Wow.

Committee members who try to uphold standards are silenced. Two sources said Lucero attacked an admissions officer for raising concerns about an applicant with low test scores.



"Did you not know African-American women are dying at a higher rate than everybody else?" she asked. pic.twitter.com/ecp1YYckZv — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

And they'll continue dying at a higher rate if you put incompetent, unqualified people through medical school.

The candidate's scores shouldn't matter, she continued, because "we need people like this in the medical school."



"We are not consistent in the way we apply the metrics to these applicants," one admissions official emailed colleagues after the incident. "This is troubling." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

Troubling is putting it mildly.

"I wondered," the official added, "if this applicant had been [a] white male, or [an] Asian female for that matter, [whether] we would have had that much discussion." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

There wouldn't have been a discussion at all.

The thread is very long, but here are some salient posts:

The school has consequently taken a hit in the rankings and seen a sharp rise in the number of students failing basic standardized tests, raising concerns about their clinical competence.



"I have students on their rotation who don't know anything," an admissions official said. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

And these are your future doctors and surgeons, folks.

Failure rates have increased tenfold in some subjects since Lucero took over admissions.



That uptick coincided with a steep drop in the number of Asian matriculants and tracks the subjective impressions of faculty who say that students have never been more poorly prepared. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

Tenfold increase in failure rates.

One professor said that a student in the operating room could not identify a major artery when asked, then berated the professor for putting her on the spot. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

Identifying a major artery could mean the difference between life and death for a patient.

And then the student had the nerve to berate the professor for asking her a basic question.

Another said that students at the end of their clinical rotations don't know basic lab tests and, in some cases, are unable to present patients.



"I don't know how some of these students are going to be junior doctors," the professor said. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

It's going to be a disaster. They are going to kill patients.

And anyone who dare speaks out gets punished.

She has lashed out at officials who question the qualifications of minority candidates, five sources said, suggesting naysayers are "privileged," implying that they are racist, and subjecting them to diversity training sessions. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

How very fascist-y of her.

In the anesthesiology department, where Lucero helps rank applicants for residencies, she has rebuffed calls to blind the race of candidates, telling colleagues in a 2023 email that, despite California's ban on racial preferences, "we are not required to blind any information." — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

So she's openly violating California law, too.

She also told those who voiced concern that they had no right to an opinion because they were "not BIPOC" and insisted that a Hispanic applicant who had performed poorly on her anesthesiology rotation in medical school should be bumped up. Neither candidate was ultimately moved. — Aaron Sibarium (@aaronsibarium) May 23, 2024

This is scary, and dangerous.

Lucero is putting her political agenda ahead of patient safety when selecting students to admit to UCLA's medical school. Students who can't pass basic tests or identify basic anatomy.

How do these men and women become doctors?

How will they serve communities when they can't properly diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries?

This will KILL people.

And woke ideologues like Lucero are okay with that. Because they'd rather you die in the name of wokeness than admit qualified candidates to medical school