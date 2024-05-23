Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
The Trump 'Reich' Hoax, Cruz Unchained, MSNBC Elitism!
Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Ans...
Former ATF Official Slams USA Today Report on U.S. Guns and Mexican Cartels
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT...
CONSEQUENCES: Despite Faculty Whining, Harvard Withholds Degrees from Thirteen Seniors Ove...
AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price...
Germany Forgets Its History, Says It Will Arrest Netanyahu If He Enters the...
The View’s Sunny Hostin Tried Challenging Bill Maher on Israel and It Didn’t...
Yikes: Spain's Vice President Calls to Wipe Israel Off the Map
Axios Assures Majority of Americans Who Think #Bidenomics Sucks That 'the Economy Is...
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison...
You Know Biden's Open Border Is Bad When Even People Who Crossed Illegally...
This Could Get INTERESTING: China Surrounds Taiwan As It Launches Military Drills

Deadly Wokeness: UCLA Lowered Admission Standards, Now 50% of Some Groups FAIL Basic Competency Tests

Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on May 23, 2024
AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

This is a long, but important threat. We've talked about the dangers of wokeness at the UCLA medical school, including saying obesity is a 'slur' and weight loss is 'hopeless'.

Advertisement

This is deadly and will get people killed.

Now the Free Beacon has an alarming thread on the outcomes of UCLA's woke admission policies:

Here's more at the Free Beacon:

Long considered one of the best medical schools in the world, the University of California, Los Angeles's David Geffen School of Medicine receives as many as 14,000 applications a year. Of those, it accepted just 173 students in the 2023 admissions cycle, a record-low acceptance rate of 1.3 percent. The median matriculant took difficult science courses in college, earned a 3.8 GPA, and scored in the 88th percentile on the Medical College Admissions Test (MCAT).

Without those stellar stats, some doctors at the school say, students can struggle to keep pace with the demanding curriculum.

So when it came time for the admissions committee to consider one such student in November 2021—a black applicant with grades and test scores far below the UCLA average—some members of the committee felt that this particular candidate, based on the available evidence, was not the best fit for the top-tier medical school, according to two people present for the committee's meeting.

Their reservations were not well-received.

When an admissions officer voiced concern about the candidate, the two people said, the dean of admissions, Jennifer Lucero, exploded in anger.

Recommended

CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Advertisement

What happened since Lucero took over medical school admissions?

Well, let the thread do the talking:

No, it's not a coincidence.

A failed medical school.

Wow.

Advertisement

And they'll continue dying at a higher rate if you put incompetent, unqualified people through medical school.

Troubling is putting it mildly.

There wouldn't have been a discussion at all.

The thread is very long, but here are some salient posts:

And these are your future doctors and surgeons, folks.

Advertisement

Tenfold increase in failure rates.

Identifying a major artery could mean the difference between life and death for a patient.

And then the student had the nerve to berate the professor for asking her a basic question.

It's going to be a disaster. They are going to kill patients.

And anyone who dare speaks out gets punished.

How very fascist-y of her.

Advertisement

So she's openly violating California law, too.

This is scary, and dangerous.

Lucero is putting her political agenda ahead of patient safety when selecting students to admit to UCLA's medical school. Students who can't pass basic tests or identify basic anatomy.

How do these men and women become doctors?

How will they serve communities when they can't properly diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries?

This will KILL people.

And woke ideologues like Lucero are okay with that. Because they'd rather you die in the name of wokeness than admit qualified candidates to medical school

Tags: COLLEGE FAIL FREE BEACON HEALTH CARE UCLA WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers
Doug P.
Here's the Massive Crowd Gathering in AOC's Back Yard for Trump's Bronx Rally
Doug P.
Script-a-Palooza! Biden Asked Reporter to Repeat Question Before Delivering a Scripted Answer
Doug P.
AOC Preps Bronx Voters for Tonight's Trump Rally With an Amazing Gas Price Warning
Doug P.
CONSEQUENCES: Despite Faculty Whining, Harvard Withholds Degrees from Thirteen Seniors Over Gaza Protests
Amy Curtis
Ted Cruz GRILLS Biden Judicial Nominee Who Put Serial Rapist in Women's Prison Because He Is 'Trans'
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
CNN Host Asked Sen. Ted Cruz for Vote Fraud Evidence and Did NOT Want to Hear the Answers Doug P.
Advertisement