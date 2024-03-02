UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School

No Kidding: Appeals Court Rules J6 Defendants Handed Improperly Enhanced Sentences
Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on March 02, 2024
AP Photo Rick Taber

A few days ago, we told you about Ben Shapiro and his excellent work exposing the dangers of DEI in healthcare, specifically at Wake Forest and UPenn, and Duke. It was so damning that Duke scrubbed DEI videos from their website.

Now he's back, this time with UCLA's medical school and their DEI programing: blatantly racist ideologies and policies that will harm patients, destroy the credibility of the medical field, and cost lives.

Liberation looks like killing a lot of white people, apparently.

And these are people who have the power of life and death over you. They get to make medical decisions, including surgery.

We're supposed to trust them after being told 'liberation' looks like thousands of dead white people?

How do you treat a 'two-spirit womnx'? They don't exist.

Mandatory. They want a class of doctors who see the world as oppressed vs. oppressors.

Exactly this.

A very widespread problem that should alarm all of us.

Cockroaches scatter when light is shone on them.

We're glad Ben Shapiro is exposing this insanity. 

When the malpractice suits hit, UCLA and the rest will reconsider. Hopefully.

It's very real, and finally being exposed.

And we'll keep updating you as he exposes more medical schools and their dangerous obsession with DEI.

***

