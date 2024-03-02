UPDATE: Ben Shapiro Exposes MORE DEI Insanity, This Time at UCLA Medical School

A few days ago, we told you about Ben Shapiro and his excellent work exposing the dangers of DEI in healthcare, specifically at Wake Forest and UPenn, and Duke. It was so damning that Duke scrubbed DEI videos from their website.

Advertisement

Now he's back, this time with UCLA's medical school and their DEI programing: blatantly racist ideologies and policies that will harm patients, destroy the credibility of the medical field, and cost lives.

1/ BREAKING: We've obtained internal emails from UCLA's medical school -- supposedly one of the best in the country. If you want to understand how DEI and anti-white, anti-American hatred have been mainlined into the medical profession, you need to see this.🧵 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

2/ These emails come from a mandatory class called "Structural Racism and Health Equity." UCLA med students are told to read about wars of “Indigenous resistance” – in which Native Americans killed thousands of white people – to “imagine what liberation could look like." pic.twitter.com/0E9RWS7C5w — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

Liberation looks like killing a lot of white people, apparently.

And these are people who have the power of life and death over you. They get to make medical decisions, including surgery.

We're supposed to trust them after being told 'liberation' looks like thousands of dead white people?

3/ Students are also taught about "Blackness and Indigeneity" & "how we can imagine a world in the aftermath of settler colonialism and white supremacy." Just to really drive home the point, students are also urged to read an article titled, "Decolonization is Not a Metaphor." pic.twitter.com/JBq0OImO9y — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

4/ The emails from this first-year class also reveal that students are encouraged to listen to a podcast entitled "Indigenae," which covers an array of unscientific nonsense, including people identifying as "two-spirit" and "womxn." pic.twitter.com/0Y8tRh1VqV — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

How do you treat a 'two-spirit womnx'? They don't exist.

5/ Why is a class like this even offered, much less mandatory for med students? Which lessons on anatomy, biochemistry, and saving lives were removed to add this woke ‘Indigenae’ nonsense into the curriculum? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

Mandatory. They want a class of doctors who see the world as oppressed vs. oppressors.

6/ In the context of a medical school, these materials aren't just irrelevant -- they put lives at risk. Medical students are being taught to disregard science, and instead to build resentment towards many of their patients. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

Exactly this.

7/ This is a widespread problem. This week, we found Wake Forest’s med school will graduate a student who bragged about injuring a conservative patient, and a surgeon at Duke admitted to "abandoning all sort of metrics" to hire more non-white surgeons.https://t.co/nWf3tRhiWb — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

Advertisement

A very widespread problem that should alarm all of us.

8/ The only way to stop this DEI insanity in medicine is to expose it. @DoNoHarm, which sent these UCLA emails to us, is doing great work on this front. But more needs to be done. We know Duke, UCLA, and Wake Forest are just the tip of the iceberg. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

Cockroaches scatter when light is shone on them.

9/ If you’re a medical professional with newsworthy information that you would like to share, send it our way ASAP and put my name in the subject line so it gets to my team immediately: https://t.co/F7G0qFv5BX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 1, 2024

We're glad Ben Shapiro is exposing this insanity.

These DEI, anti-white policies infecting medical schools -- including UCLA's medical school, which is supposedly one of the best in the world -- is going to endanger lives if it hasn't already, when it produces graduates indoctrinated on this poison. https://t.co/dANu51LsS1 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 1, 2024

When the malpractice suits hit, UCLA and the rest will reconsider. Hopefully.

I know people left of center think DEI capture of institutions is just a myth created and spread by FOX news watchers, but it’s actually very real and potentially very dangerous. https://t.co/OATfMUvrkG — ‘Sota Husker (@HuskerInSota) March 2, 2024

Advertisement

It's very real, and finally being exposed.

And we'll keep updating you as he exposes more medical schools and their dangerous obsession with DEI.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!