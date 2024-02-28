This Is DHS Secretary Mayorkas 3 Years Ago Explaining Why the Border Is...
UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting

Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on February 28, 2024
Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP

Yesterday, we brought you the alarming thread from Ben Shapiro, talking about the dangers of DEI in health care.

Now, we have an update.

The laws here are the ones referring to discrimination in hiring, ones Duke Medical School ignores in favor of DEI quotas.

Yes, they will.

And if their surgeon doesn't kill someone, the FAA DEI hire might.

The Left loves to say DEI in health care is meant to 'improve outcomes'; the best and only way to improve outcomes is to hire the most skilled, qualified physicians. That's it.

They don't want to alter the policy, so they're going to hide all evidence it exists.

Yes, they should be.

It does put innocent lives at risk, and Duke does not care. They are perfectly fine with injuring or killing someone, so long as their student body is 'diverse' enough.

Because they got caught.

A fair point, but here's the thing:

The Left's rabid obsession with DEI is actually hurting minorities, precisely because it sends the message that minorities can't get ahead without some government or institutional policy putting its thumb on the scale. They brag loudly about doing away with standards and metrics, and then wonder why people don't trust them.

Instead, hiring the most qualified candidates sends the message that a doctor, regardless of race, is capable, competent, and a safe practitioner of medicine.

They are the worst enemy of the people they claim to help, and they don't care who they hurt along the way.

Massive malpractice suits are another way to end this.

Yes, and the Left will excuse it, because their need for diversity trumps your life.

Scary, scary stuff.

They're also setting up unqualified doctors for failure, as well as civil and criminal penalties. Well done, Lefties.

The post continues:

In the final comment box I just said, "I prefer doctors who are the best qualified in their field. Leave the race and gender crap out of it."Why is this so hard?

It's hard because doing it gives the Left power and control. They can't let go of that.

They only apologize when they're caught.

And, even then, they're only sorry they got caught, not that they were doing something wrong in the first place.

***

