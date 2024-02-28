UPDATE: Duke Medical School Hides DEI Videos After Ben Shapiro's Reporting

Yesterday, we brought you the alarming thread from Ben Shapiro, talking about the dangers of DEI in health care.

Now, we have an update.

Following our investigation, Duke Medical School has taken down videos in which one of its doctors, Vignesh Raman, admitted to "abandoning ... all sort[s] of metrics" in hiring surgeons for the sake of DEI. Unfortunately for Duke, we saved copies.



As @elonmusk aptly put it, DEI… https://t.co/Y2688meJxX — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

The laws here are the ones referring to discrimination in hiring, ones Duke Medical School ignores in favor of DEI quotas.

People will die because of this — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 28, 2024

Yes, they will.

And if their surgeon doesn't kill someone, the FAA DEI hire might.

As a Board-certified physician, I agree that there is NO place for DEI in medicine. It should be merit and ability alone. Excellence is the only answer. We owe that to our communities. — Dr Christi Pramudji ✝️🇺🇸 (@CPramudji) February 27, 2024

The Left loves to say DEI in health care is meant to 'improve outcomes'; the best and only way to improve outcomes is to hire the most skilled, qualified physicians. That's it.

It's shameful that they took down the video, but did not take steps to alter their policy yet. — Harlow Journey (@HarlowJourney) February 28, 2024

They don't want to alter the policy, so they're going to hide all evidence it exists.

Duke Medical School is now hiding their DEI practices after it was exposed. They should be prosecuted to the highest extent. https://t.co/S1uajsLM5y — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 27, 2024

Yes, they should be.

Fantastic journalism from @benshapiro @realDailyWire.



DEI in medicine puts innocent lives at risk.



When I’m AG, this blatant racial discrimination will not be tolerated. #ncpol https://t.co/iZcyYgqiul — Dan Bishop (@danbishopnc) February 27, 2024

It does put innocent lives at risk, and Duke does not care. They are perfectly fine with injuring or killing someone, so long as their student body is 'diverse' enough.

No shock here. LOL. Duke medical school (science) abandoning actual measurable metrics in hiring.. Then removes the video… 🤔 https://t.co/ARQTGmwtsx — Paul Seale (@paulvseale) February 27, 2024

Because they got caught.

While this case is completely egregious, we must be careful not to look at all minorities as "diversity hires."

People deserve the best doctor, regardless of their race and or gender and often that is not a white man. https://t.co/Zpi3Va7akK — 🇺🇸Steve-O🇺🇲 (@steveo570) February 28, 2024

A fair point, but here's the thing:

The Left's rabid obsession with DEI is actually hurting minorities, precisely because it sends the message that minorities can't get ahead without some government or institutional policy putting its thumb on the scale. They brag loudly about doing away with standards and metrics, and then wonder why people don't trust them.

Instead, hiring the most qualified candidates sends the message that a doctor, regardless of race, is capable, competent, and a safe practitioner of medicine.

They are the worst enemy of the people they claim to help, and they don't care who they hurt along the way.

Duke Medical School must be included in medical malpractice lawsuits from now on. https://t.co/g2TL5NnlOv — A.J. Cook SG ☕🔥 (@AaronCook) February 28, 2024

Advertisement

Massive malpractice suits are another way to end this.

People will die if this insanity is allowed to continue https://t.co/swrhYy3ByI — Jeff Nance (@JeffersonOchs) February 28, 2024

Yes, and the Left will excuse it, because their need for diversity trumps your life.

Scary, scary stuff.

The left would rather see a person of color as a Doctor than if the Doctor is fit to save a life. https://t.co/61AdIVdvxU — RepubliGAY (@RepubliGAY) February 27, 2024

They're also setting up unqualified doctors for failure, as well as civil and criminal penalties. Well done, Lefties.

Just got asked by our insurance provider, @LifeWiseWA if I would be willing to take a survey to make our healthcare experience better.

The entire survey consisted of which racial/ethnic preferences did I have for my doctors followed by gender preference.

In the final comment box… https://t.co/pxmdYwj8Wa — Erika Stephens, Free Speech Enthusiast (@BalkyHillMama) February 28, 2024

The post continues:

In the final comment box I just said, "I prefer doctors who are the best qualified in their field. Leave the race and gender crap out of it."Why is this so hard?

It's hard because doing it gives the Left power and control. They can't let go of that.

By leaving it up for so long and only taking it down bc of public backlash, this shows they know what they are doing is wrong ex ante. They didn't suddenly discover ethics and go "how could we be so naïve!"



Every DEI-related story pans out this way whether it is colleges or King… https://t.co/WCT3hP9DYJ — Keith Dolbermann (@KeithDolbermann) February 27, 2024

Advertisement

They only apologize when they're caught.

And, even then, they're only sorry they got caught, not that they were doing something wrong in the first place.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 50% off your VIP membership!