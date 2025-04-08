Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illegal Aliens

Democrats are now misleading American citizens that they could be snatched off the streets and sent to the hellish prison in El Salvador. It just shows that Democrats will do anything to keep illegal aliens in our country. A Dem panel guest was pushing this nonsense on CNN and Scott Jennings calmly schooled him on the difference between reality and the fantasy he was peddling.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

"Americans overwhelmingly voted for it. And it's not particularly a controversial matter." Scott Jennings injects some sanity into debate over deportations — when panelist fear mongers that American citizens could be deported: “You're conflating legal American citizens with people who came here illegally. We do this all the time in these debates." "I think what the administration is trying to do is be as aggressive as possible at deporting different kinds of populations. One, people who've committed heinous, violent crimes. Number two, people that were violent before they came here." "Number three, anyone who came here illegally, I mean, look, I'm sorry, but if you came here illegally, no matter how well-intentioned you were, there's probably a decent chance you're going to be sent back." "And that's what the administration clearly communicated to the American people in the election. They overwhelmingly voted for it. And it's not particularly a controversial matter."

Here’s the whole exchange. (WATCH)

“But they could deport American citizens by accident…” 🤪 They just sound silly at this point. — Matthew Willis (@mwwillis) April 8, 2025

Yes, they do. But fear and lies are all they have at this point.

Commenters are tired of Dems and the legacy media purposely conflating illegal aliens and American citizens.

I voted for all of it. Not the slightest bit concerned that an American citizen will be deported; nor a legitimate social security recipient ever being denied their benefits.



Jennings shouldn’t be forced to call BS on this stuff; the left needs to stop lying and fear mongering. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) April 8, 2025

He has to de-conflate this over and over again — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

Posters say deportation is easy to understand but Democrats want the public confused.

Democrats like to make everything so complicated.



If you’re here illegally you get deported.



That’s it. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 8, 2025

“You could be next!"



No, i’m not an illegal. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 8, 2025

We all know that even if they could be 100% certified as illegal by Saint Obama himself, plus criminal to boot, they still wouldn't support deportation.



Their legalism isn't fooling anyone. — Missy (@mirandamelendy) April 8, 2025

No, it’s not. Their goal is to stop all deportations.

Posters say Democrats are fighting a losing battle. They say nothing Dems do or say will make them want to keep illegal aliens in the United States.

Why is this so hard for anyone to understand. Nothing they will say would make me change my mind on getting these hardened criminals out of the country — Cindy (@luvthecountry) April 8, 2025

I think I became a conservative when I discovered the beauty of Occam's razor. Things are almost always exactly as they appear to be, no more and no less. Liberals are always suspecting the subtle and the arcane when the obvious is staring them in the face. — Tyrone Slothrop🇮🇱 (@JLimebrook) April 8, 2025

The legacy media is wholly committed to the wrong side of this issue. They either don’t understand what’s happening in America or they don’t care. — YellowJacket (@YellowJ01650816) April 8, 2025

If only Democrats actually fought for American Citizens this hard. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) April 8, 2025

The Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces have chosen to side with illegal aliens. Citizens are a little jealous since neither the Democrat Party nor the legacy media have ever fought for them like they are currently fighting for these foreigners living in our country illegally.