Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on April 08, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are now misleading American citizens that they could be snatched off the streets and sent to the hellish prison in El Salvador. It just shows that Democrats will do anything to keep illegal aliens in our country. A Dem panel guest was pushing this nonsense on CNN and Scott Jennings calmly schooled him on the difference between reality and the fantasy he was peddling.

Here’s an excerpt. (READ)

"Americans overwhelmingly voted for it. And it's not particularly a controversial matter."

Scott Jennings injects some sanity into debate over deportations — when panelist fear mongers that American citizens could be deported:

“You're conflating legal American citizens with people who came here illegally. We do this all the time in these debates."

"I think what the administration is trying to do is be as aggressive as possible at deporting different kinds of populations. 

One, people who've committed heinous, violent crimes. Number two, people that were violent before they came here."

"Number three, anyone who came here illegally, I mean, look, I'm sorry, but if you came here illegally, no matter how well-intentioned you were, there's probably a decent chance you're going to be sent back."

"And that's what the administration clearly communicated to the American people in the election. 

They overwhelmingly voted for it. And it's not particularly a controversial matter."

Here’s the whole exchange. (WATCH)

Yes, they do. But fear and lies are all they have at this point.

Commenters are tired of Dems and the legacy media purposely conflating illegal aliens and American citizens.

Posters say deportation is easy to understand but Democrats want the public confused.

No, it’s not. Their goal is to stop all deportations.

Posters say Democrats are fighting a losing battle. They say nothing Dems do or say will make them want to keep illegal aliens in the United States.

The Democrats and their legacy media mouthpieces have chosen to side with illegal aliens. Citizens are a little jealous since neither the Democrat Party nor the legacy media have ever fought for them like they are currently fighting for these foreigners living in our country illegally.

