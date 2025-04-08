Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:05 AM on April 08, 2025
AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

At this point, Democrats don't know if they should scratch their watch or wind their butt. Truly, they are so lost, and most of it stems from having no agenda other than 'Trump bad.' When everything your party stands for is based on hating one man, everything he does, even the good stuff, you have to stand against. For example, Trump is fighting for the American worker and the middle class and thumbing his nose at China for taking advantage of our country for decades.

Imagine complaining about any president putting your own country first.

But that's what Democrats have to do since their only talking point is, REEEEEE TRUMP.

JD Vance was good enough to call out the 'limousine socialists' (or liberals, same difference these days) in a short but definitely not sweet thread.

Take a look:

Bizarre is putting it nicely.

But it's different when they do it.

At least that's what they keep telling us.

They also love higher taxes, limitless abortion, and men in women's sports and spaces ... but what they love most of all is hating Trump.

