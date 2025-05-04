Barstool Philadelphia's Appalling Antisemitic Display and Dave Portnoy's Surprising Response

A hate video goes viral on social media and almost immediately generates equally hateful responses. We've all seen it. Hate breeds hate.

That was initially the case after a video posted to the Instagram account of a Temple University student went viral on Saturday. The video shows a group of college-aged kids partying at Barstool's bar in Philadelphia. A woman (assumed to be a waitress) holding a sign that said 'F**k the Jews.' As the camera pans, members of the group are shown laughing and repeating the racist, antisemitic slogan. The video is emblematic of the anti-Jewish sentiment spreading on university campuses across the country.

Watch: (warning, the video contains strong language)

As the video spread across social media platforms, it generated the type of responses one would expect for such egregiously racist content.

Still think there’s not a big anti semitism problem in this country huh — Chitown Native Son 62 ✡️ (@DanielM86324443) May 4, 2025

The fact that everyone is laughing is very telling. And eerily reminds me of a historical time that I won’t mention here. I’m sad for humanity. — Dana Corriel, MD (@DrCorriel) May 4, 2025

That was sh*tty and so are the assh@les grinning. Sick of these hateful fvcks. — CindyShep 🇺🇸🇮🇱#JusticeForMalkiRoth (@PawsNeedClaws) May 4, 2025

Find everyone laughing and enjoying this. Identify them all. Hateful. Name and shame them all! Do not allow them to escape the consequences of their celebration of racism and division. — mmi “i have opinions”🇺🇦🌻🇮🇱🟧🎗️ (@lthomasn) May 4, 2025

We omitted some more profane responses, but you get the picture.

No one was angrier than Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. He posted a video of his own in response.

Watch: (Warning, even stronger language.)

Emergency Press Conference - There was a “Fuck the Jews” sign at our Philly bar last night. I am shaking I’m so mad pic.twitter.com/DRlQc9woiA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Like we said, hate breeds hate, and Dave's initial response is entirely understandable. Two waitresses were immediately fired, and, as he states in the video, some of the Temple students were identified.

Not long after he posted his initial video, Portnoy did something unexpected. He decided to use the incident as a teaching experience. Instead of using his platform to make life very uncomfortable for the identified offenders, he is going to send them on a trip to Auschwitz. He will try to educate the young men instead of humiliating them.

Watch: (Yes, another language warning. It's Dave Portnoy, colorful language is kind of his shtick.)

Emergency Press Conference - I’m sending the people who ordered the “F*ck Jews” signs at my bar to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Rather than ruin a couple 20 year olds

lives maybe this can be used as a teaching moment pic.twitter.com/sci4hBPBFA — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) May 4, 2025

Yes, we know, Auschwitz is in Poland, but we're willing to give Dave the benefit of the doubt here. He is arranging the tour through the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft founded. A portion of this tour will likely take place in Germany.

Using his influence to, at least, try to end the cycle of hate is commendable, but not everyone shares Dave's optimism for the idea.

LAME. That will do nothing. — Angela Van Der Pluym (@anjewla90) May 4, 2025

Your first instinct, to end them, was the right one. You're a strong Jew, why show them when we were weakest? Showing Jew haters how much other people have hated Jews too won't change anything . Would have been better to take them to Israel as the Israelis finishes the Houthis. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) May 4, 2025

We understand the frustration. Hate toward the Jewish community has been out of control and openly tolerated, especially at universities.

We've had enough, but maybe Dave is on to something here. If you want a different result, try a different approach.

It's worth a try.

It IS a teachable moment. They’ve likely been force fed antisemitic garbage for a very long time, and you are doing something amazing by offering them an actual history lesson. There are not many people even attempting to do what you’re doing. Most would just fire them and be… — 🎗️Brooke Weiss, Anticommunist,Rampant Zionist (@BrookeWeiss) May 4, 2025

My respect for this action could not be any higher.



This is the way.



Well done, Dave. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) May 4, 2025

You are the man, Portnoy. I wouldn’t have the class you have. — who knows (@ProUSAandIsrael) May 4, 2025

Good , those that give mercy will receive mercy. Kindness and mercy are the only things that can truly stop hate. — Douglas (@DaraDouglas) May 4, 2025

Maybe, just maybe, hate doesn't have to breed hate. Dave Portnoy is no stranger to controversy, and he's facing this one by trying to make a positive change. Time will tell if it works, and our hats are off to him for making the effort.

Now, about that T-shirt, Dave?