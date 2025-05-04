Barstool Philadelphia's Appalling Antisemitic Display and Dave Portnoy's Surprising Response

We Most Certainly Do Not! Economist Jeffrey Sachs Says We Need a U.N.-Led...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 9:30 PM on May 04, 2025
Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP

A hate video goes viral on social media and almost immediately generates equally hateful responses. We've all seen it. Hate breeds hate.

That was initially the case after a video posted to the Instagram account of a Temple University student went viral on Saturday. The video shows a group of college-aged kids partying at Barstool's bar in Philadelphia. A woman (assumed to be a waitress) holding a sign that said 'F**k the Jews.' As the camera pans, members of the group are shown laughing and repeating the racist, antisemitic slogan. The video is emblematic of the anti-Jewish sentiment spreading on university campuses across the country. 

Watch: (warning, the video contains strong language)

As the video spread across social media platforms, it generated the type of responses one would expect for such egregiously racist content.

We omitted some more profane responses, but you get the picture.

No one was angrier than Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. He posted a video of his own in response.

Watch: (Warning, even stronger language.)

Like we said, hate breeds hate, and Dave's initial response is entirely understandable. Two waitresses were immediately fired, and, as he states in the video, some of the Temple students were identified.

Not long after he posted his initial video, Portnoy did something unexpected. He decided to use the incident as a teaching experience. Instead of using his platform to make life very uncomfortable for the identified offenders, he is going to send them on a trip to Auschwitz. He will try to educate the young men instead of humiliating them.

Watch: (Yes, another language warning. It's Dave Portnoy, colorful language is kind of his shtick.)

Yes, we know, Auschwitz is in Poland, but we're willing to give Dave the benefit of the doubt here. He is arranging the tour through the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, which New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft founded. A portion of this tour will likely take place in Germany.

Using his influence to, at least, try to end the cycle of hate is commendable, but not everyone shares Dave's optimism for the idea.

We understand the frustration. Hate toward the Jewish community has been out of control and openly tolerated, especially at universities.

We've had enough, but maybe Dave is on to something here. If you want a different result, try a different approach.

It's worth a try.

Maybe, just maybe, hate doesn't have to breed hate. Dave Portnoy is no stranger to controversy, and he's facing this one by trying to make a positive change. Time will tell if it works, and our hats are off to him for making the effort.

Now, about that T-shirt, Dave? 

