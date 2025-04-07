Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying to Look Tough, FAILS

Democrats have turned into such potty mouths. Sheesh!

Ever since David Hogg got involved we have seen a serious increase in swearing from Democrats. And what's strange is they're not good at it, if that makes sense. When you swear you need to know HOW to swear, you can't just drop a curse word because you think it makes you soune tough or relatatble. When you do that you sound weird and awkward. Sort of like Eric Swalwell dropping an f-bomb on X.

He's so tough.

Heh.

If you enabled him in becoming president may I suggest you shut the f**k up? https://t.co/Bf2YBX2PVD — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) April 6, 2025

This is almost as embarrassing as that time he farted on national television and then tried to blame a mug scooting across a desk for it.

Such inspiring language from an elected congressman. Wish I had his creativity. — MOMof DataRepublican (@data_republican) April 7, 2025

Right? So creative and deep.

Inspirational even.

Yeah, we should of stuck with the guy that couldn't remember who you were.



Can't really blame any affliction for that. — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) April 7, 2025

Oh YEAH! Biden was so far gone he couldn't remember who Eric Swalwell was.

To be fair, Eric is fairly forgettable.

Haven't seen you this mad since you had to go to Beijing for takeout. — Tony Kinnett (@TheTonus) April 7, 2025

On a government account, you are a real POS. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) April 6, 2025

Lol.

Trump broke you BAD. — SheikYerbouti (@FrankZYerbouti) April 7, 2025

Bigly even.

All we an assume is that Democrats really are getting desperate and are running out of ways to sway and convince people to support their pro-crime, anti-woman, anti-girl, pro-tax, pro-illegal, pro-abortion, pro-death, anti-family, pro-pervert agenda.

