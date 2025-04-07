Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading...
CNN's Jake Tapper Roasted and Exposed As Liberal Hack!
Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back...
The ANTI-FAMILY State: Colorado Passes Taxpayer-Funded Abortion Legislation
VIP
Amanda Carpenter Needs to Keep the Tea Party Out of Her Big, Dumb...
THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes...
VIP
Trump Threw a Wicked Brush Pitch at Adam Schiff During the L.A. Dodgers'...
Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him...
No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump,...
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid...
Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is...
So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets...
Here's Another 'Grassroots' Anti-Trump/Musk Protester Who Has 'No Clue Why They Are There'
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Kiss Your Communist Chinese GF With That Mouth?! Eric Swalwell Drops F-Bomb Trying to Look Tough, FAILS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:00 PM on April 07, 2025
Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP

Democrats have turned into such potty mouths. Sheesh! 

Ever since David Hogg got involved we have seen a serious increase in swearing from Democrats. And what's strange is they're not good at it, if that makes sense. When you swear you need to know HOW to swear, you can't just drop a curse word because you think it makes you soune tough or relatatble. When you do that you sound weird and awkward. Sort of like Eric Swalwell dropping an f-bomb on X.

Advertisement

He's so tough.

Heh.

This is almost as embarrassing as that time he farted on national television and then tried to blame a mug scooting across a desk for it.

Right? So creative and deep.

Inspirational even.

Oh YEAH! Biden was so far gone he couldn't remember who Eric Swalwell was. 

To be fair, Eric is fairly forgettable.

Bigly even.

All we an assume is that Democrats really are getting desperate and are running out of ways to sway and convince people to support their pro-crime, anti-woman, anti-girl, pro-tax, pro-illegal, pro-abortion, pro-death, anti-family, pro-pervert agenda.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)

Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)

No Lie Brian Tyler Cohen Shares Screenshot of MANY Trumpers Turning on Trump, There's Just 1 BIG Problem

Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)

Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is Hilarious PERFECTION

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS ERIC SWALWELL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
THAT'S Why the Pardon Covers 2014: Now That Biden Is Done, NYT Goes After Hunter Biden and WOW (Thread)
Sam J.
Parade of Fools: The Hill Proves It Has NO SHAME With Wildly Misleading Headline About Trump's Birthday
Amy Curtis
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)
Sam J.
Transcript Between Activist Judge Boasberg and DOJ Attorney About Trump Admin 'Defying Him' Is Nuts (Pic)
Sam J.
Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back for Talking for a WHOLE 25 Hours (Vid)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement