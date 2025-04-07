Mollie Hemingway's Reaction to Jake Tapper INSISTING He's Not 'On the Left' Is...
Is This REAL?! Protester Explains What She Had to Do to Get Paid for April 5 Anti-Trump Protests (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on April 07, 2025
Meme

Trump, the Right, and Republicans are so unpopular and have SO MUCH buyer's remorse that the Left has to pay people to protest. That's how unpopular and ultimately even diminished the Left's entire movement has become.

You love to see it. Well, unless you're a Democrat.

Now, we all knew they were paying them, but this young lady spilled all the tea on what they paid, how it worked, and what they wanted to do as protesters, and all we can say is ... yikes.

So much yikes.

They each made at least $100 and $110 if they brought their own sign.

Ha. 

HA ha.

Note, we can neither confirm nor deny if this is legit but either way ... wowza. We especially like how she comments on how she thought everyone would smell bad and have blue hair. Heh.

But it's also super interesting. Not only did they tell them not to wear red or anything MAGA, but they also offered to pay them MORE if they brought their own sign AND made them fill out a questionnaire at the end that they had to write to get paid.

This is nuts.

Unfortunately, as we said above, this is also a possibility. We want to think this is real because it exposes the movement for what we believe it really is, BUT in the new world of clicks and taps for cash, it's entirely possible this is a parody or completely made up.

We'll keep an eye on it ... 

Stay tuned.

