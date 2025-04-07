So ... About that Self-Proclaimed Illegal, Queer, 'Unafraid' Anti-Trump Activist? It Gets SO Much Worse

In case you missed it (and if you weren't plastered to social media over the weekend, you likely did), thousands of paid protesters gathered around the country in big cities to pretend they were organically organizing to protest Trump. It's hard enough to take a bunch of Boomers with silly posters seriously but add in the fact we know many of them were paid to be there, and the whole thing was another huge loss for our pals on the Left.

Ultimately, they're protesting to pay more taxes and fund more wars, which seems really stupid for a bunch of people who used to be hippies protesting against the war, but we digress.

One of the 'speakers' at this organic protest was Greisa Martínez Rosas, who claimed she was illegal, queer, unafraid, and unashamed.

"I am an immigrant, I am undocumented, unafraid, queer, and unashamed!"

As if that wasn't bad enough (really, telling the world you've broken the law and should be deported?), she's making roughly three times the average legal American's salary working at an NGO-connected gig:

How does the average American see that someone who is OPENLY bragging unashamedly that they are ILLEGALLY in this country is making $188,000 a year, 3x the average American salary, through a complex NGO grift network and not be livid.

Paging Tom Homan.

