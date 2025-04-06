It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post

There's a reason so many bureaucrats fought against Tulsi Gabbard being confirmed, and it's NOT because of her politics or anything she's ever said. It's because, like Trump, her GAF is broken, and she's more than ready to show the world just how corrupt and weaponized our government has been against Americans.

Advertisement

Honestly, his entire administration feels like this - like they are ready to burn every single bridge if that's what it takes to keep promises to the American people and show us what's been happening behind the scenes.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall when someone like Adam Schiff saw Gabbard's response to America First Legal about declassifying and releasing the Biden Admin's classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy.

Oh yeah.

/1🚨NEW: AFL is urging Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to declassify and release the Biden Admin’s classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy.



The Biden Admin’s weaponization of the intelligence apparatus against Americans must be fully exposed. pic.twitter.com/GLV9ylnwS6 — America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 4, 2025

And.

Here.

We.

Go.

Thank you for your work. We are already on this, and look forward to declassifying this and other instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.



Under President Trump’s leadership, @ODNIgov will bring transparency and accountability to end the weaponization of… https://t.co/CPpUlA2eXy — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 5, 2025

Post continues:

... weaponization of our intelligence community.

Let's GOOOOO.

Let’s see all the nefarious things the Biden administration was doing to censor content pic.twitter.com/1P4KO34iZe — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) April 5, 2025

We imagine this report will make the Twitter Files look like child's play.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

Like SO Many of Us, Trump's GAF Is Officially WAY Past Broken ... and It's a Glorious Thing

HA! Almost As If Tariffs WORK: Guess How Many Countries Have ALREADY Bent the Knee and Want to Negotiate

Julie Kelly Drops NEW Transcript Busting Activist Judge Boasberg for DELIBERATELY Trying to Set Trump Up

So, About Those 'MASSIVE' Lefty Protests Against Trump and Elon? Here's the Sad TRUTH About Them (LOL)

Who They REALLY Are --> Racist Antifa Members Attack Conservative Black Man at TPUSA Event (Watch)

============================================================