It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:55 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

There's a reason so many bureaucrats fought against Tulsi Gabbard being confirmed, and it's NOT because of her politics or anything she's ever said. It's because, like Trump, her GAF is broken, and she's more than ready to show the world just how corrupt and weaponized our government has been against Americans.

Honestly, his entire administration feels like this - like they are ready to burn every single bridge if that's what it takes to keep promises to the American people and show us what's been happening behind the scenes.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall when someone like Adam Schiff saw Gabbard's response to America First Legal about declassifying and releasing the Biden Admin's classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy.

Oh yeah.

And.

Here.

We.

Go.

Post continues:

... weaponization of our intelligence community.

Let's GOOOOO.

We imagine this report will make the Twitter Files look like child's play.

Stay tuned.

