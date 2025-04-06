It Is SOOO On! Cue Corrupt Biden Administration WETTING Themselves After Reading THIS Tulsi Gabbard Post

There's a reason so many bureaucrats fought against Tulsi Gabbard being confirmed, and it's NOT because of her politics or anything she's ever said. It's because, like Trump, her GAF is broken, and she's more than ready to show the world just how corrupt and weaponized our government has been against Americans.
Honestly, his entire administration feels like this - like they are ready to burn every single bridge if that's what it takes to keep promises to the American people and show us what's been happening behind the scenes.
We'd love to be a fly on the wall when someone like Adam Schiff saw Gabbard's response to America First Legal about declassifying and releasing the Biden Admin's classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy.
Oh yeah.
/1🚨NEW: AFL is urging Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard to declassify and release the Biden Admin’s classified domestic surveillance and censorship strategy.— America First Legal (@America1stLegal) April 4, 2025
The Biden Admin’s weaponization of the intelligence apparatus against Americans must be fully exposed. pic.twitter.com/GLV9ylnwS6
And.
Here.
We.
Go.
Thank you for your work. We are already on this, and look forward to declassifying this and other instances of the government being weaponized against Americans.— DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 5, 2025
Under President Trump’s leadership, @ODNIgov will bring transparency and accountability to end the weaponization of… https://t.co/CPpUlA2eXy
Post continues:
Let's GOOOOO.
Let’s see all the nefarious things the Biden administration was doing to censor content pic.twitter.com/1P4KO34iZe— Jacktron (@jacktronprime) April 5, 2025
We imagine this report will make the Twitter Files look like child's play.
Stay tuned.
