UK Woman Arrested for Holding a 'Here to Talk, If You Want' Sign...
Frank Luntz Doesn't Know Anyone Who Wants to Work in a Garment Factory

Julie Kelly Drops NEW Transcript Busting Activist Judge Boasberg for DELIBERATELY Trying to Set Trump Up

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on April 06, 2025
Diego M. Radzinschi/ALM via AP

Julie Kelly is not about to let Judge Boasberg pretend the Trump case he has was just randomly assigned. Puh-LEASE, it's clear this activist judge cares more about his own power than actual justice.

As usual, Kelly has the goods.

Take a look:

Post continues:

... eye. Remember the whole "THESE CASES ARE RANDOMLY ASSIGNED" bit by Boasberg and others?

No one really believes this...right?

Also--during the start of the 5pm Zoom hearing on March 15, Boasberg apologized for his casual dress saying he had gone "away" for the weekend and did not bring a tie or his robe.

He knew this case was coming. He wanted this case. He wanted to stop the deportations and most importantly--he wanted to set a contempt trap for the Trump administration.

He knew.

But sure, it's all RANDOM and not some bigger plan by Boasberg to set Trump up for contempt.

Post continues:

... lawsuit into a class action covering ALL illegals under AEA that the Trump adm should have waited until HE acted before proceeding.

This is not judicial restraint or a careful balance of powers. This is Boasberg giving away the notion that the executive branch should WAIT FOR APPROVAL from the judicial branch before taking action on matters clearly under the purview of the presidency including foreign policy and diplomacy.

Boasberg knew throughout the day that ICE was rounding up the TdA gang bangers covered by the proclamation. So he rushed not only to convert the initial lawsuit into a class, but entered a second temporary restraining order prohibiting their removal and absurdly demanding the return of planes carrying the illegals.

Power.

Not justice.

Excellent question.

And the answer is there IS no basis.

============================================================

============================================================

