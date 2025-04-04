And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Yikes. We knew Chuck Schumer was having issues even within his own party (especially after he kept Democrats from shutting the government down), but we had no idea it was this bad. We've seen some rumblings about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez primarying Schumer, but we didn't realize how seriously his own side was taking it.

Advertisement

Heck, they're even doing polls already.

And it ain't good for ol' Chuckles.

New - Senate Primary poll - New York



🔵 AOC 55% (+19)

🔵 Schumer (Inc) 36%



Data for progress #C - 767 LV - 3/31 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) April 4, 2025

To be completely fair, this wouldn't be good for anyone, but we digress.

That would be hilarious — Master Chief (@BasedSierra117) April 4, 2025

They’re running out of compromised politicians😆 — i007antiques (@i007antiques1) April 4, 2025

They don't exactly have the deepest bench.

What is funny is those who frame Republicans as "fascists". Good luck with that. Keep that framing in 2026 and 2028. Keep Dem demographics focused on the antifa crowd, the woke crowd, the socialist crowd, and the LGBT+ crowd, especially the "T+" part. Winning strategy there. — ChetTheJet (@TheJetNamedChet) April 4, 2025

Yes, it's such a winning message.

That's funny but this is probably the worst pollster there is — Bobby Billy (@bobbyjoeybilly) April 4, 2025

Unsexy is one word for it.

We can think of many others like hilarious, self-defeating, karmic ... etc.

He’s almost losing by 20 lmfao — RoKaiser 🇮🇪🌹🍉 (@Caesar100Kaiser) April 4, 2025

Double digits.

Yup.

We may not have seen a more accurate post about New York, ever.

============================================================

Related:

Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt the 'Experts' and BAHAHA

'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)

Nature Is HEALING: Jobs Report 'by the Numbers' Is GREAT News for Private Industry (BIG Gov, Not So Much)

*HIC* Kamala Harris' Big, Tough Anti-Trump Speech Proves She's STILL Butthurt and It's GLORIOUS (Watch)

Not Even CLOSE, Bud! The Hill Wants Us to Believe the Pendulum Is Already Swinging BACK Toward Democrats

============================================================