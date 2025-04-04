And HERE We Go! AOC Officially Becomes Chuck Schumer's Worst Nightmare annnd We Can't Stop LAUGHING

Leading Lefty Rag BUSTS Republicans for Only Wanting Legal Citizens to Vote (No,...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:30 PM on April 04, 2025
Meme

Yikes. We knew Chuck Schumer was having issues even within his own party (especially after he kept Democrats from shutting the government down), but we had no idea it was this bad. We've seen some rumblings about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez primarying Schumer, but we didn't realize how seriously his own side was taking it.

Heck, they're even doing polls already.

And it ain't good for ol' Chuckles.

To be completely fair, this wouldn't be good for anyone, but we digress.

They don't exactly have the deepest bench.

Yes, it's such a winning message.

Unsexy is one word for it.

We can think of many others like hilarious, self-defeating, karmic ... etc.

Double digits.

Yup.

We may not have seen a more accurate post about New York, ever.

