MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic Magazine Character

Republican Ken Paxton easily dispatched incumbent John Cornyn in Tuesday night’s Senate primary in Texas. That sets up a U.S. Senate showdown between Paxton and Democrat nominee James Talarico in November. President Donald Trump responded to the matchup on Wednesday morning by attacking Talarico’s political positions and comparing him to MAD Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman.

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President Trump just compared Texas Democrat Talarico to the iconic Alfred E. Neuman character from Mad Magazine. In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that this “Weak on Crime, Open Borders Democrat” should never represent the people of Texas, saying his values are the “exact opposite.” The post features a side-by-side image of the classic Alfred E. Neuman illustration next to Talarico — and it’s getting plenty of attention. Classic Trump nickname game. What do you think of the comparison, and will this branding technique help Ken Paxton defeat Talarico in Texas? (Video: AI of post)

Here’s Trump’s post comparing Talarico to the comedic cartoon character. (WATCH)

President Trump just compared Texas Democrat Talarico to the iconic Alfred E. Neuman character from Mad Magazine.



In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that this “Weak on Crime, Open Borders Democrat” should never represent the people of Texas, saying his values are the “exact… pic.twitter.com/bSlDtlbboc — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 27, 2026

That’s one thing our President Trump has a great sense of humor!

🤣😂 — Jo mama (@jomamamay) May 27, 2026

That’s the truth.

Speaking of truth, Talarico bears more than just a passing resemblance to MAD’s Neuman. Check out these comparisons.

Trump is definitely on to something with the Alfred E. Neuman reference... pic.twitter.com/AZL866ZNyK — ✝️🇺🇸🕵️ Secret Agent Squirrel🐿️🇺🇸✝️ (@AgentSquirrel01) May 27, 2026

Oh my god there's a resemblance — Live as Charlie (@Mayrose631) May 27, 2026

Doppelgänger 🥴 — Valerie (@Valerie2pg) May 27, 2026

They look like they both sprang from the same artist’s pen.

Posters say the comparisons don’t end with Neuman.

Come on guys! He’s a real boy! pic.twitter.com/sS4tt3C1FF — MrAndyStone (@MrAndrewStone) May 27, 2026

He does look just like Howdy Doody! — Amy (@Freedom4everUS) May 27, 2026

“I don’t know, James. Doesn’t that book seems a little inappropriate?”

“Well, of course not, Goliath. How else are the children at my church supposed to learn how to have gay sex?” https://t.co/mHXrdU4lCI pic.twitter.com/Ju87FlBQ5g — Magills (@magills_) May 27, 2026

If a meme-maker puts Talarico’s controversial comments in Davey’s mouth, it would be comedy gold.

Commenters say Talarico isn’t the first Democrat that Trump has compared to MAD’s freckled freak.

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I thought Mayor Pete was Alfred E. Neuman? — Ludwig Von Hayek (@LudwigHayek) May 27, 2026

I thought Alfred E Neuman was reserved for Empty Suit Pete? — D Weez (@zrs9504) May 27, 2026

Trump Compares Pete Buttigieg to Alfred E Neuman – Buttigieg Responds: “Who”? https://t.co/y2k4INGsvk pic.twitter.com/UtzNooGTQD — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) May 11, 2019

Mayor Pete is a little closer. — McCombs 🇺🇲 (@DKMcCombs1) May 27, 2026

Did Pete lose his crown? pic.twitter.com/GxHihafLbL — Asher Press (@AsherPress) May 27, 2026

For now, perhaps. But we expect Trump to compare Pete Buttigieg’s ‘What, me worry?’ mug to Neuman's again if he campaigns for the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination. In the meantime, Talarico wears the Alfred E. Neuman crown.

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