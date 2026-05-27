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MAD About You? Trump Compares Dem James Talarico to Famous Freckled Freak Comic Magazine Character

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:16 PM on May 27, 2026
AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Republican Ken Paxton easily dispatched incumbent John Cornyn in Tuesday night’s Senate primary in Texas. That sets up a U.S. Senate showdown between Paxton and Democrat nominee James Talarico in November. President Donald Trump responded to the matchup on Wednesday morning by attacking Talarico’s political positions and comparing him to MAD Magazine mascot Alfred E. Neuman.

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Here’s more. (READ)

President Trump just compared Texas Democrat Talarico to the iconic Alfred E. Neuman character from Mad Magazine.

In his Truth Social post, Trump wrote that this “Weak on Crime, Open Borders Democrat” should never represent the people of Texas, saying his values are the “exact opposite.”

The post features a side-by-side image of the classic Alfred E. Neuman illustration next to Talarico — and it’s getting plenty of attention.

Classic Trump nickname game.

What do you think of the comparison, and will this branding technique help Ken Paxton defeat Talarico in Texas?

(Video: AI of post)

Here’s Trump’s post comparing Talarico to the comedic cartoon character. (WATCH)

That’s the truth.

Speaking of truth, Talarico bears more than just a passing resemblance to MAD’s Neuman. Check out these comparisons.

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They look like they both sprang from the same artist’s pen.

Posters say the comparisons don’t end with Neuman.

If a meme-maker puts Talarico’s controversial comments in Davey’s mouth, it would be comedy gold.

Commenters say Talarico isn’t the first Democrat that Trump has compared to MAD’s freckled freak.

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For now, perhaps. But we expect Trump to compare Pete Buttigieg’s ‘What, me worry?’ mug to Neuman's again if he campaigns for the Democrat Party’s 2028 presidential nomination. In the meantime, Talarico wears the Alfred E. Neuman crown.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP KEN PAXTON PETE BUTTIGIEG TEXAS JAMES TALARICO

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