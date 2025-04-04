Oh, Honey: SE Cupp Is Outraged (OUTRAGED, We Say!) Because Americans DARE Doubt...
'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 04, 2025
Sarah D.

Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs is super proud of introducing legislation that will protect government corruption.

No, we're not making this up.

She wants to defund ... checks notes ... DOGE.

Wow, what a moron. Guess how this went over on X.

Oh, honey. E OH EL.

Pretty sure funding gay propaganda in Siberia wasn't keeping people alive.

Just sayin'.

'Targeting.'

That's adorable.

GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION MUST BE PROTECTED.

They've gotta protect their phony baloney jobs!

Jacobs found out the hard way why Democrats are only at 21% approval.

Not even a little bit.

*snort*

Of course she is, she's a politician.

What she said.

And ouch.

So stick that in our pipe and smoke it.

