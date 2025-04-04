'Defund DEEZ Nuts!' Dem BRAGS About Introducing Legislation to Defund DOGE and WOW, That's Dumb (Thread)

Democrat Rep. Sara Jacobs is super proud of introducing legislation that will protect government corruption.

No, we're not making this up.

She wants to defund ... checks notes ... DOGE.

Wow, what a moron. Guess how this went over on X.

I just introduced the Delete DOGE Act, which – you guessed it – would defund DOGE. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 4, 2025

Oh, honey. E OH EL.

Elon Musk’s “move fast, break things” approach doesn’t work when you’re talking about programs that keep people alive. He “accidentally” fired nuclear bomb specialists, people tracking Ebola and bird flu, and the people who answer the VA crisis hotline. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 4, 2025

Pretty sure funding gay propaganda in Siberia wasn't keeping people alive.

Just sayin'.

DOGE has shut down federal agencies, cut off billions of dollars for research at NIH and NSF, and now they’re targeting the VA, Medicare, and Social Security. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 4, 2025

'Targeting.'

That's adorable.

DOGE needs to be stopped. So we need to pass my bill – H.R. 2601, the Delete DOGE Act. — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) April 4, 2025

GOVERNMENT CORRUPTION MUST BE PROTECTED.

They've gotta protect their phony baloney jobs!

Jacobs found out the hard way why Democrats are only at 21% approval.

People voted FOR this and the majority of people approve of their work. This isn’t the flex you think it is. — Jillian Anderson (@Jillie_Alexis) April 4, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Defund deez nuts — Mickey Blowtorch (@MickeyBlowtorch) April 4, 2025

*snort*

"Defend corruption!" -- Rep. Jacobs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 4, 2025

So you’re ok with fraud and waste? — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 4, 2025

Of course she is, she's a politician.

You are disgusting. Doge is cutting government waste. Time to rid the waste out of Congress and I think you should be the first to go. Elon is helping the American people while you fight it. What a disgrace. — Jonsey (@joneslillycal) April 4, 2025

What she said.

And ouch.

You are the enemy of taxpayers. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) April 4, 2025

Anyone wanting to block finding misuse of taxpayer funds is benefiting from the misuse of taxpayer funds!! — DOGE WA (@Wake_upWA) April 4, 2025

Typical Democrat dummy has zero chance at getting the “delete doge act” anywhere, but she’ll put it out there for some attention and to do some social media content and to do some click bait.



Pathetic losers all of you. — Joey Gilbert (@joeygilbertinc) April 4, 2025

So stick that in our pipe and smoke it.

