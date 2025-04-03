EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats

While everyone on X is arguing about tariffs and trade and what does and does not work (who KNEW there were so many experts in one place?!), ultimately freaking out about the drop in the stock market, normal, everyday young people who do not even have a 401K are struggling as well. Maybe more so.

Sure, your 401K might take a hit, but it will eventually bounce back—at least historically.

But what about people still stuck after spending four years with Joe Biden as their president?

Leave it to a 24-year-old to put everything into perspective:

I am 24, I don't care about 401Ks.



I am still paying off my 10,000 dollar car that I had to buy at a 12% interest rate becuase Biden hiked the rates and "first time buyer" rates.



I have a 250 a month insurance payment because you let 100 million illegal immigrants drive… — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) April 3, 2025

Post continues:

... without licenses. My rent is nearly 2k a month because you made it illegal to build and import millions of foreigners to replace me.

Perspective.

It goes a long way.

Would only recommend maxing the corporate match with 401K since it's "free money." Better off investing on your own if you have spare cash. — Anthony Fava (@FavaAnthony) April 3, 2025

Except ...

I work at a small startup. I have decent pay and 0 benefits. — bumbadum (@bumbadum14) April 3, 2025

Joe Biden did so much damage.

But you know, China might get ticked off at us because we're hitting them back with tariffs.

How dare we?

Your generation isn't lost, thank God! I hope many 20-something year old shares this mature level of thinking...and realize what the last 4 years did and what we need to do, to make sure the next 4 aren't anything like the past! — Aleksandr Miguel 🇺🇸 Đ (@AnothahWon) April 3, 2025

Gen Z gives us hope.

