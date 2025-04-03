VIP
Did the Media/Left Serve Up Takes Like These When the Market Dropped During...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan...
Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be...

EPIC Post from GenZ'r Explaining Why He's NOT Worried About His 401K DECIMATES Joe Biden and Democrats

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:20 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

While everyone on X is arguing about tariffs and trade and what does and does not work (who KNEW there were so many experts in one place?!), ultimately freaking out about the drop in the stock market, normal, everyday young people who do not even have a 401K are struggling as well. Maybe more so.

Sure, your 401K might take a hit, but it will eventually bounce back—at least historically.

But what about people still stuck after spending four years with Joe Biden as their president? 

Leave it to a 24-year-old to put everything into perspective:

Post continues:

... without licenses.

My rent is nearly 2k a month because you made it illegal to build and import millions of foreigners to replace me.

Perspective.

It goes a long way.

Except ...

Joe Biden did so much damage.

But you know, China might get ticked off at us because we're hitting them back with tariffs.

How dare we?

Gen Z gives us hope.

