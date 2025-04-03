IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan Is Accidentally HILARIOUS

Would just like to preface covering this thread from Chris Murphy about tariffs with the fact that there is NO WAY IN H-E-DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS that he wrote this. No way, no how. Before he allegedly cheated on his wife with the progressive, woke, so-called 'queen of social media,' his posts were short and fairly meaningless.

Advertisement

Don't get us wrong, the posts are still meaningless, they're just way longer.

Take a look:

Those trying to understand the tariffs as economic policy are dangerously naive.



No, the tariffs are a tool to collapse our democracy. A means to compel loyalty from every business that will need to petition Trump for relief.



1/ A 🧵 to explain his plan and how we fight back. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Dear Gawd, it's a thread.

Hope you brought your barf bag.

2/ This week you will read many confused economists and political pundits who won’t understand how the tariffs make economic sense.



That’s because they don’t. They aren’t designed as economic policy. The tariffs are simply a new, super dangerous political tool. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Murphy would much rather raise revenue to continue taxing TF out of Americans.

It is the Democrat way, after all.

3/ You see, our founders created a President with limited and checked powers. They specifically put the power of spending and taxation in the hands of the legislature.



Why? Because they watched how kings and despots used spending and taxes to control their subjects. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Now this is adorable, Murphy talking about our founders.

4/ British kings used taxation to reward loyalty and punish dissent.



Our own revolution was spurred by the King’s use of heavy taxation of the colonies to punish our push for self governance.



The King’s message was simple: stop protesting and I’ll stop taxing. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

So Trump reciprocating tariffs on countries already imposing tariffs on us is punishing them?

What now?

5/ Trump knows that he can weaken (and maybe destroy) democracy by using spending and taxation in the same way.



He is using access to government funds to bully universities, law firms and state and local governments into loyalty pledges. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Yes, it's all a plot to destroy democracy. Murphy is onto Trump.

6/ Healthy democracies rely on an independent legal profession to maintain the rule of law, independent universities to guard objective truth and provide forums for dissent to authority, and independent state/local government to counterbalance a powerful federal government. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

We're not a democracy, dude.

7/ But the private sector also plays a rule to protect democracy. Independent industry has power.



The tariffs are Trump’s tool to erode that independence. Now, one by one, every industry or company will need to pledge loyalty to Trump in order to get sanctions relief. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Sorry, but this is stupid and ludicrous even for ding-a-ling Murphy.

8/ What could Trump demand as part of a quiet loyalty pledge?



Public shows of support from executives for all his economic policy. Contributions to his political efforts. Promises to police employees’ support for his political opposition. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

Advertisement

YES, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

9/ The tariffs are DESIGNED to create economic hardship. Why? So that Trump has a straight face rationale for releasing them, business by business or industry by industry.



As he adjusts or grants relief, it’s a win-win: the economy improves and dissent disappears. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

This reads like a lot of projection on Murphy's part to us.

Or, you know, his girlfriend.

10/ And once Trump has the lawyers, colleges and industry under his thumb, it becomes very hard for the opposition to have any viable space to maneuver.



Trump didn’t invent this strategy. It’s the playbook for democratically elected leaders who want to stay in power forever. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA!

11/ The tariffs aren’t economic policy. They are political weapons.



But as long as we see this clearly, we can stop him. Public mobilization is working. Today, a few Republicans joined Democrats to vote against one set of tariffs.



The people still have the power. — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) April 3, 2025

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see Russia from our backyard.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be Paying More Taxes (Watch)

Advertisement

For WORKING Men and Women: Former Anti-Trumper SHOCKS Lefties with Straight-Fire Pro-Tariff Rant (Watch)

HA! Angry Staffer Angrily Calls BS on Gas Under $3 In Some LAME Trump Gotcha and It Goes IMPRESSIVELY Bad

*SNORT* Jasmine Crockett RANTS About Protecting the Judiciary and Rep. Darrell Issa ENDS Her (Watch)

JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members

============================================================