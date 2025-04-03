'Keep Yackin' You GRIFTER!' Greg Gutfeld Pulls ZERO Punches Taking Joe Scarborough DOWN...
IT'S ALL A PLOT! LOL! Chris Murphy's Thread 'Exposing' Trump's REAL Tariff Plan Is Accidentally HILARIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Would just like to preface covering this thread from Chris Murphy about tariffs with the fact that there is NO WAY IN H-E-DOUBLE HOCKEY STICKS that he wrote this. No way, no how. Before he allegedly cheated on his wife with the progressive, woke, so-called 'queen of social media,' his posts were short and fairly meaningless.

Don't get us wrong, the posts are still meaningless, they're just way longer.

Take a look:

Dear Gawd, it's a thread.

Hope you brought your barf bag.

Murphy would much rather raise revenue to continue taxing TF out of Americans.

It is the Democrat way, after all.

Now this is adorable, Murphy talking about our founders.

So Trump reciprocating tariffs on countries already imposing tariffs on us is punishing them?

What now?

Yes, it's all a plot to destroy democracy. Murphy is onto Trump.

We're not a democracy, dude.

Sorry, but this is stupid and ludicrous even for ding-a-ling Murphy.

YES, IT'S ALL A PLOT.

This reads like a lot of projection on Murphy's part to us.

Or, you know, his girlfriend.

MWAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAAA!

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads, we'd be able to see Russia from our backyard.

Heh.

============================================================

