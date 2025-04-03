Sen. John Kennedy Has the PERFECT Question for Democrats Asking WHO Should be Paying More Taxes (Watch)

Jesse Watters Spotlights How Biden WH's Attempts to Cover Up His Condition Ended...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:40 AM on April 03, 2025
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Democrats never met a tax they didn't love.

Or a faceless, nameless, evil rich person they could blame for all the ills of the world.

To this day, even though we all know it's not true, Democrats still insist that things would be JUST FINE if the rich would only pay their fair share. Although they had to change the evil millionaires to BILLIONAIRES since so many of them are themselves millionaires.

From years (even decades) of public service.

Uh-huh.

Senator John Kennedy responded perfectly to Democrats who ask who should pay more in taxes ... watch:

We have some ideas about what's been happening with the money. We're paying for LGBTQ propaganda in Siberia and a version of Sesame Street for Iran. Not to mention free food, housing, and health care for millions of illegals Biden welcomed into our country with open arms, aka an open border. Don't even get us started on the bottomless gimmes, we keep handing over to other countries like Ukraine.

As many have pointed out in the past, we don't have a revenue problem; we have a spending problem. A big one. And now that Trump is trying to address our spending with DOGE our pals on the Left and in the mainstream media (we know, same thing) are losing their MINDS.

Talk about an unserious bunch of greedy AF do-nothings.

Something plenty of us know as we find out that even after paying in all year, we STILL have to pay even more.

Anyone else willing to give these tariffs a chance? Heh.

============================================================

Tags: DEMOCRATS TAXES JOHN KENNEDY

