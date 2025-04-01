The End ff Leslie Stahl's Media Career: 60 Minutes Madness!
VIP
WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is...
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to...
GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad...
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like...
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for...
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About...
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks...
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob...
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line...
Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S....
Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing...

JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:10 PM on April 01, 2025
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

JD Vance is the first vice president that we can remember who has interacted with people this openly and honestly on social media, especially X. Perhaps it's because he's an older millennial and this is what he's accustomed to, or maybe he likes to throw down and get in the thick of things because he knows it's important to for both sides to see him speaking out. Whatever his reasoning, we're really glad he does it.

Advertisement

Not only is it great Twitchy fodder (JOB SECURITY, BABYYYYY), but it also drives our sensitive, tolerant, kind, loving, friendly, patriotic, country-loving pals on the Left nuts.

Case in point: this post about the media caring more about illegal gang members than their victims.

This is great:

Post continues:

... the real victims are the gang members we're trying to get out of the country.

Well, DUH.

HAAAAAA.

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

But won't someone think of the MS-13 gang members?!

============================================================

Related:

WHO'DA THUNK?! Woke Study Cited by Ketanji Brown Jackson to Prove Healthcare Is Racist Was FALSE

Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It

HOOBOY! Trans Advocate Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW

WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him

============================================================

Tags: DEPORTATION ILLEGALS MEDIA TRUMP JD VANCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch)
Sam J.
HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever
Sam J.
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It
Sam J.
GANGBUSTERS: Wisconsin Voter Turnout Might Rival November (and That's GREAT News for Brad Schimel!)
Amy Curtis
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
THIS! Sen. John Kennedy Throws YUGE Wrench Into Fed. District Courts Trying to BLOCK Trump Admin (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement