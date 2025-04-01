JD Vance Calls Down the THUNDER on Leftist Media Pretending the REAL Victims Are Deported Gang Members

JD Vance is the first vice president that we can remember who has interacted with people this openly and honestly on social media, especially X. Perhaps it's because he's an older millennial and this is what he's accustomed to, or maybe he likes to throw down and get in the thick of things because he knows it's important to for both sides to see him speaking out. Whatever his reasoning, we're really glad he does it.

Not only is it great Twitchy fodder (JOB SECURITY, BABYYYYY), but it also drives our sensitive, tolerant, kind, loving, friendly, patriotic, country-loving pals on the Left nuts.

Case in point: this post about the media caring more about illegal gang members than their victims.

This is great:

Joe Biden sanctioned an invasion of the United States. We have approximately 20 million illegal aliens in this country. Their victims are measured in longer wait times for hospitals, overwhelmed schools, and murder victims the media largely ignored.



The media has deteremined… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

Post continues:

... the real victims are the gang members we're trying to get out of the country.

Well, DUH.

Why didn’t the media cover victims of Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina for 6 months, but fly out to El Salvador to lie in support of gang members?



Can anyone explain this to me? — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 1, 2025

Deport every last one of these people who came into the country illegally.



There are laws, follow them.



It's not a tough ask. — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) April 1, 2025

I lost my entire family thanks to the border invasion. Haven’t seen them since. I’ll never forgive Jill Biden. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 1, 2025

HAAAAAA.

Keep it up. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) April 1, 2025

They call this man a "Maryland father" in order to propagandize the public.. He broke into this country, a judge said he was MS-13, and DHS has proof he was also involved in human trafficking. Deport. — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 1, 2025

But won't someone think of the MS-13 gang members?!

