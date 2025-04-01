HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever

Whoever thought it was a good idea to make Trans Visibility Day the last day of Women's History Month should have his, her, their, zher, xer, etc. head examined. Actually, anyone who thinks we need a day for trans visibility should already be in therapy, but we digress.

This was a bad choice, especially when so many people across the country disagree with the trans movement and are pushing openly to protect women and girls' spaces and sports.

James Woods wasn't playin'.

Trans Day of Visibility… pic.twitter.com/xsMp9AsHmS — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 31, 2025

We guess Woods was a little too close to the target because trans activist Bricki threatened him ...

How's your house James? — Bricki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@ohbricki) March 31, 2025

And wow, that was dumb.

Is that a threat? I hope so. https://t.co/jDvlr9BgRU — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 31, 2025

Did we mention it was stupid to threaten Woods? Because yeah, it's stupid to threaten Woods.

Maybe this loon should stick to worrying about him/her cat misgendering him/her. — BoujeeBombshell (@badboujeebabee) April 1, 2025

More transviolence. Reported. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) March 31, 2025

Wow people are frightening. Can you report this nutcase. I will — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) March 31, 2025

How I picture Mr.Woods waiting pic.twitter.com/Fub543Mwno — Orry B (@OrryB23) April 1, 2025

We can hear him now, 'GET OFF MY LAWN. INSTABLOCK!'

The “Party of Peace.” — RetiredGuy999 (@RGuy999) March 31, 2025

Yeah, the Party of Peace is threatening people and burning stuff down again.

Ahem.

I was going to offer assistance James but I think you got this.. — Battle Born🇺🇸 (@ron56_ron) March 31, 2025

Yeah, we're pretty sure James Woods has got this.

But still, *popcorn*.

