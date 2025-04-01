Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like...
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About...
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks...
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob...
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Scott Jennings: Treat Every Election as if Western Civilization Is on the Line...
Marathon Mouth: Dem Senator Cory Booker Gives Overnight Anti-Trump Speech from the U.S....
Dare to Wear? Kid Rock Dons Patriotic Jumpsuit for Trump’s Executive Order Signing...
VIP
Attorney General Pam Bondi Announces Arrest of Suspect in Firebombing of Colorado Tesla...
Trans Plans: Move Over President Trump, Activist Judges Have Assumed Your Powers as...
Trans Girl Experiences First Intense Period
VIP
Nature: Three of Four Scientists Considering Leaving the Country
PM Keir Starmer Holds Roundtable With Creators of Netflix Drama ‘Adolescence’

HOOBOY! Trans Activist Threatens James Woods and GUESS How That Works Out for Him ... Her ... Whatever

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:25 AM on April 01, 2025

Whoever thought it was a good idea to make Trans Visibility Day the last day of Women's History Month should have his, her, their, zher, xer, etc. head examined. Actually, anyone who thinks we need a day for trans visibility should already be in therapy, but we digress.

Advertisement

This was a bad choice, especially when so many people across the country disagree with the trans movement and are pushing openly to protect women and girls' spaces and sports.

James Woods wasn't playin'.

We guess Woods was a little too close to the target because trans activist Bricki threatened him ... 

And wow, that was dumb.

Did we mention it was stupid to threaten Woods? Because yeah, it's stupid to threaten Woods.

We can hear him now, 'GET OFF MY LAWN. INSTABLOCK!' 

Recommended

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, the Party of Peace is threatening people and burning stuff down again.

Ahem.

Yeah, we're pretty sure James Woods has got this.

But still, *popcorn*.

============================================================

Related:

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW

WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him

AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS and It's GLORIOUS

Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB

He's RUNNING: Chris Murphy Humiliates Himself Trying to Prove He Actually Stands a Chance in 2028 (Watch)

============================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW
Sam J.
Cory Booker Starts to Crack on the Floor of the Senate Yelling Like a Crazy Person and We're Here for It
Sam J.
WOOF! Scott Jennings DROPS Leslie Stahl for Asking Jewish Hostage If He Thinks Hamas MEANT to Starve Him
Sam J.
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB
Sam J.
AG Hamilton DESTROYS The Atlantic's Fake Deportation Sob Story with Nothing but FACTS and It's GLORIOUS
Sam J.
Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in White House Press Room
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Now That Media Doesn't Have to Cover for Biden the Bizarre TRUTH About the Cover-Up Is Coming Out and WOW Sam J.
Advertisement