Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB

Our pals on the Left have globbed onto a sob story from The Atlantic about a POOR DAD who was 'accidentally' sent to El Salvador. Of course, this 'poor dad' is affiliated with the violent gang MS-13 and he was not here legally in our country but still ...

Democrats are desperate for any sort of red meat they can feed their froth-mouthed supporters.

The dozens of them they have left, that is.

Obama Bro Jon Favreau was OUTRAGED, and went after Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

Any comment on this, @marcorubio? How about you, @JDVance? @elonmusk?



You just admitted to accidentally sending an innocent father from Maryland to a torture dungeon in El Salvador. And you refuse to do anything about it. https://t.co/TCykWFQH4Z — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 1, 2025

Guess how this worked out for ol' Jon?

My comment is that according to the court document you apparently didn’t read he was a convicted MS-13 gang member with no legal right to be here.



My further comment is that it’s gross to get fired up about gang members getting deported while ignoring citizens they victimize. https://t.co/cPnloeyXYk — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

Then Kyle Cheney, in all of his infinite wisdom, decided to chime in ...

Vance here, mocking @jonfavs for not reading the court filing, says the deported man was a “convicted” gang member



The court filing does not say that. It says he was denied bond in 2019 over an informant’s claim he was in MS-13. That’s not a conviction. https://t.co/Zpi181RT9X pic.twitter.com/r61pVkgGnP — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) April 1, 2025

The Atlantic.

Because of course.

What a garbage rag of an outlet they are.

Vance fact-checked Cheney as well:

Kyle Cheney, a "legal affairs reporter" is apparently unable or unwilling to look at the facts here.



In 2019, an Immigration Judge (under the Biden administration) determined that the deported man was, in fact, a member of the MS-13 gang. He also apparently had multiple traffic… https://t.co/tEFd4AUqGY pic.twitter.com/G02GFbR788 — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 1, 2025

Post continues:

... violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner. It is telling that the entire American media is going to run a propaganda operation today making you think an innocent "father of 3" was apprehended by a gulag. Here are the relevant facts: 1) The man is an illegal immigrant with no right to be in our country. 2) An immigration judge determined he was a member of the MS-13 gang. 3) Because he is not a citizen, he does not get a full jury trial by peers. In other words, whatever "due process" he was entitled to, he received.

And fin.

