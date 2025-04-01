Toddler Tantrum: WHCA Mulled Staging a Sit-In to Protest New Seating Chart in...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Picks Fight with JD Vance Over FAKE Deportation Sob Story and WOW, Talk About DUMB

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on April 01, 2025
Our pals on the Left have globbed onto a sob story from The Atlantic about a POOR DAD who was 'accidentally' sent to El Salvador. Of course, this 'poor dad' is affiliated with the violent gang MS-13 and he was not here legally in our country but still ...

Democrats are desperate for any sort of red meat they can feed their froth-mouthed supporters.

The dozens of them they have left, that is.

Obama Bro Jon Favreau was OUTRAGED, and went after Marco Rubio, JD Vance, and Elon Musk.

Guess how this worked out for ol' Jon?

Then Kyle Cheney, in all of his infinite wisdom, decided to chime in ... 

The Atlantic.

Because of course.

What a garbage rag of an outlet they are.

Vance fact-checked Cheney as well:

Post continues:

... violations for which he failed to appear in court. A real winner. 

It is telling that the entire American media is going to run a propaganda operation today making you think an innocent "father of 3" was apprehended by a gulag. Here are the relevant facts:

1) The man is an illegal immigrant with no right to be in our country. 

2) An immigration judge determined he was a member of the MS-13 gang. 

3) Because he is not a citizen, he does not get a full jury trial by peers. In other words, whatever "due process" he was entitled to, he received.

And fin.

============================================================

